Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

We provide an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Wednesday afternoon.

Three points of interest Haggas patience on show time and time again William Haggas was in the spotlight at the weekend after his stable star Economics won the Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes on just his fifth career start, highlighting his handler’s patient approach once again. Economics may even have challenged City Of Troy for favouritism had he run in the Betfred Derby at Epsom, but Haggas, now reaping the benefits, kept him in his box for three months between his Dante romp and Deauville return. On Wednesday the Newmarket handler hands a fourth career start to the exciting Sea Just In Time, who looked a top prospect when she ran away with a fillies’ maiden at Newmarket’s Guineas meeting on debut back in May. She hasn’t hit the same heights since, but she got back on track with a win at Kempton last time and, after being a non-runner at York’s Ebor Festival, she headlines a good Yarmouth card in the Listed EBF Stallions John Musker Fillies’ Stakes (3.30).

Sea Just In Time is out on her own at Newmarket

Cosmic pedigree out of this world Over at Sandown it’s the Sir Michael Stoute – Farewell And Thank You Novice Stakes for two-year-olds over seven furlongs at 2.50 and one of the retiring trainer’s great patrons, Juddmonte Farms, have a fascinating newcomer in Cosmic Year. Trained by Harry Charlton, this son of Kingman is out of the Group 1 winner Passage Of Time, making him a half-brother to Time Test (Tercentenary Stakes and Sky Bet York Stakes winner) and a full-brother to Tempus (two-time Group 3 winner). It has been a good few weeks for Juddmonte’s juveniles with Field Of Gold, Tabiti and Windlord all impressing in victory, and this newcomer looks one to watch on debut coming from such a prestigious Juddmonte family.

Nightwalker expected to improve Talking of patient trainers and Juddmonte, Sir Michael Stoute himself could be amongst the winners on Wednesday with his Nightwalker out for his second start in the EBF Future Stayers Maiden Stakes at Yarmouth (3.00). The race conditions are similar to the Chesham Stakes with the race restricted to horses whose sire or dam won over 10 furlongs or further and Nightwalker qualifies through his sire, Frankel, as his dam was a speedy five-and-a-half and six-furlong winner. That’s a nice combination in a race like this and he could have too many gears for his rivals, especially after catching the eye in a hot novice at Leicester on debut, where he finished a close-up third behind Solario runner-up Matauri Bay despite hanging badly throughout. You would think he’ll have learnt plenty from that and serious improvement is expected with Ryan Moore on board.

Tip Of The Day Dash Of Azure – 2.30 Yarmouth Flags: Horse in focus, in-form trainer