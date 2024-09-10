Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Timeform's John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front today.

Three points of interest

Beckett with a rare runner at Carlisle

Ralph Beckett doesn’t often send runners to Carlisle, though has successfully targeted some of the track’s bigger prizes in recent seasons, winning the Cumberland Plate there in June with Sea The Thunder and the fillies’ listed race with Meu Amor on the same card three years earlier from just seven runners in the last five years. Rossa Ryan has been a rarer visitor still to the Cumbrian track, having had just the two rides there for Richard Hannon in 2019. Beckett will saddle the supplemented Irish Oaks winner You Got To Me in Saturday’s St Leger but first has a good chance of success in Carlisle’s maiden over eleven furlongs (16:28) with another Valmont-owned filly Games People Play, Beckett’s sole runner at the meeting but one of three rides on the card for Ryan. Already tried over a mile and a quarter as a two-year-old, Games People Play shaped as though needing further in her first two starts this season when kept to the same trip. But when stepped up to a mile and three quarters for a handicap at Haydock last time, she was one of several runners on the day who lost their footing on the bend which eventually led to the rest of the card being abandoned. That run can be easily excused, therefore, and with some of her earlier form working out well which puts her 5 lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, she’s capable of getting off the mark.

Team Twiston-Davies proving hard to keep out of the frame

Nigel Twiston-Davies and son Sam are on quite a roll at the moment with the father-and-son combination’s last ten runners since August 27 all reaching the frame for form figures of 2243112222. The winners were Moveit Like Minnie at Stratford on Saturday and Stream of Stars at Fontwell a day later, with the latter making light of a huge absence dating back to December 2021. On the other hand, the stable has had a couple of odds-on shots beaten in bumpers in the last few days, both of those in the trainer’s own colours. The yard has a couple of runners at Worcester, including Electric Eddy who’s the mount of James Turner in the concluding conditional jockeys’ handicap hurdle. However, Dameofthecotswolds looks to have more of a chance in the mares’ maiden hurdle (17:40) when once again Sam Twiston-Davies will be donning his father’s colours. The four-year-old won a junior bumper at Huntingdon last autumn and has made the frame several times over hurdles since, notably when beaten a neck under Turner in a fillies’ juvenile handicap at Cheltenham’s April meeting. Dameofthecotswolds disappointed on her last start at Uttoxeter in May but a summer break may well have freshened her up and she heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here by 3 lb, though Harry Fry’s Miss Goldfire should have plenty of improvement to make stepping up in trip.

Well-bred fillies debut at Cork

The fillies with experience in Cork’s two-year-old maiden over a mile (18:25) don’t set that high a standard so it looks like a contest that could go to one of the newcomers. Joseph O’Brien, successful in the race last year, has a couple of candidates in Wemightakedlongway and Tswalu, the latter being a daughter of Justify who cost €400,000 as a yearling and is out of a daughter of Oaks and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Imagine. But father Aidan has a good record in this contest too, winning three of the last five renewals, including with the newcomer Be Happy in 2022 who went on to show useful form, finishing second in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield. The Ballydoyle representative this year is another daughter of Camelot, Happiest, who has been given an entry in next month’s Fillies’ Mile and looks the one beat. Her half-sister Andromeda became the fourth of her dam’s foals to be successful for Ballydoyle when getting off the mark in a maiden over a mile and a half at the Galway Festival last month. All of Happiest’s siblings have been by Galileo, with the pick of them being the smart Peaceful, winner of the Irish 1000 Guineas in 2020.

Tip of the Day The Feminine Urge – 14:50 Carlisle

Flags: Hot Trainer, Top-Rated George Scott’s string has been in fine form of late with nine winners in the last month, six of those being two-year-olds. Among the youngsters to have been successful is The Feminine Urge who got off the mark on her nursery debut at Catterick last time. She was evidently brought along with nurseries in mind after three quick runs earlier in the summer and duly showed improvement when successful at Catterick. The result was the closest you’ll get to a triple dead-heat as The Feminine Urge had just a nose to spare over Rex Carver and Wondrous Ways who couldn’t be split for second, while the fourth was only a further short head away, but The Feminine Urge was value for a bit extra as she had to wait for a gap and then switch before getting up in the dying strides. With further improvement to come, The Feminine Urge looks capable of following up under top weight in this similar event where she heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings with a ‘p’.