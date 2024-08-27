Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Wednesday.

Three points of interest Fellowes hoping Catterick trip can pay off It's a long way from Charlie Fellowes' base in Newmarket to Catterick in North Yorkshire so it's understandably a trip that is taken selectively. Fellowes has had only nine runners on the Flat at Catterick during his training career, but four of them won, including both representatives this year. Kodi Lion won in April when he was the yard's sole runner at the track and Zainabb did likewise last month. On Wednesday it is Stapleford Park who will represent the stable in the opening five-furlong maiden (14:15). Stapleford Park was disappointing when only fifth at Newbury last time, admittedly in a race won by a useful sort in Brian, but he had shown ability when runner-up at Ripon on his penultimate start.

Kubler newcomer worth noting Daniel and Claire Kubler are enjoying a fantastic season and have already had 33 winners in 2024, comfortably topping their previous best of 26 with four months of the year still to come. One notable aspect is how well their debutants have been running compared to in previous seasons. In 2021, 2022 and 2023 the Kublers sent out one winning newcomer a year. However, in 2024 they have had three debutants win from only 11 representatives, with those victories coming at odds of 10/1, 22/1 and 18/1. The stable's most recent newcomer, Grecian Legacy, was second at 20/1 at Doncaster in July. This suggests that the yard's newcomers should not be underestimated and that Believe It is entitled to respect in division one of Kempton's seven-furlong novice (18:30) on Wednesday. She is a sister to Abbey Heights who has won three times for the stable and has shown fairly useful form in handicaps.

Cromwell bidding to make it four in a row at Bellewstown Gavin Cromwell has won the last three editions of the Reddans of Bettystown Handicap Hurdle (17:18) at Bellewstown and has a couple of contenders on Wednesday, including Shana Cloon who is at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Shana Cloon is still looking for her first win but she impressed with her consistency last season and at one stage finished in the frame six times in a row. She still appears competitively treated off a 2 lb higher mark than when runner-up on her penultimate start at Naas, where she split a big improver and a subsequent winner, and she looks like her yard's leading hope here.

Tip of the Day Miners Gamble - 15:35 Musselburgh Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Miners Gamble was unsuited by the drop to six furlongs at Ripon on his penultimate start but he returned to form back over a mile at Southwell last month and shaped well in fourth, leaving the impression he should have finished closer. Miners Gamble was caught behind rivals early in the straight and left with a lot to do, but he put in some encouraging late work to mark himself out as one to be interested in. He's since eased 1 lb and should be suited by his extra furlong, so he's taken to build on the promise of his latest effort and get off the mark.