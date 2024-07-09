Timeform Daily View | Wednesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note for Wednesday's racing.

Three points of interest John & Thady Gosden have a positive record with headgear First-time headgear probably isn’t an angle you’d associate with John & Thady Gosden, but it has paid dividends in the last month or so, with four of their last eight runners sporting some sort of headgear for the first time winning. Therefore, it would be folly not to take an interest in Mutaawid, who goes in first-time blinkers at Kempton on Wednesday evening.

He was sent off a short-priced favourite for his debut at Nottingham in May, but his inexperience was evident and he failed to meet market expectations. However, he has improved since, running easily his best race when runner-up to a well-bred newcomer at Sandown last month. Interestingly, Mutaawid is a brother to high-class winner Mostahdaf, who took his form to new heights once fitted with headgear, and he may also be able to do the same.

Two Year Olds: Ready To Run - Richard Fahey

Fellowes a trainer to follow at Catterick Charlie Fellowes doesn’t have many runners at Catterick, in fact, he’s only ever had nine at the northern track since 2014, but he can boast a 33% strike rate at the venue, so whatever he sends must need respecting. His sole runner at the course on Wednesday is Zainabb, who remains a maiden, but does have bits and pieces of form to make her of interest from a falling mark of 76.

She went close to opening her account on her return in a handicap at Southwell in April, well supported that day and the manner in which she came clear with the eventual winner suggested she is capable of winning races. Zainabb hasn’t quite progressed as expected since, but those efforts have been in stronger handicaps than the one she faces here, and now back down to the same mark as when runner-up at Southwell, she’s entitled to go well.

Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV...

Knight and Wilkie a lethal combination William Knight and Brandon Wilkie have announced themselves as a force to be reckoned with when teaming up together in recent weeks, with the combination being successful five of the last nine times. Wilkie was onboard when Atlantic Gamble completed a hat-trick at Wolverhampton 10 days ago and they have solid claims of completing a four-timer at Kempton on Wednesday.

Atlantic Gamble has really blossomed since entering handicaps and, though he was arguably a little fortunate to dead-heat last time (the jockey on the leader stopped riding when in command and was joined on the line, receiving an 18-day ban), he wasn’t seen to best effect, moving quite smoothly into contention before meeting some trouble. Connections have decided to turn Atlantic Gamble out under a penalty and he should have even more to offer given he almost certainly hasn’t showed all that he has to offer, so with that in mind, he’ll remain of plenty interest.

Timeform Tip of the Day Nazron – 17:00 Lingfield Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

It took Nazron five attempts to open his account, but he did bump into some nice types on his first four starts, and had no trouble getting his head in front over this trip on the all-weather track at this course on his final start last year. He shaped well on his return from eight months off at Redcar 18 days ago, too, displaying that all the speed and ability he showed as a juvenile is still clearly intact, while also proving he’s just as effective on turf. This sharp five furlongs will suit him down to the ground and he’s expected to prove himself well handicapped now.