Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Booking of Moore catches the eye Noble Traveller made a very encouraging debut in a useful race for newcomers at Deauville last month and looks a sure-fire improver on the back of it in the British EBF Peter Willett Future Stayers’ Maiden Stakes (14:05).

It was very encouraging he showed so much speed over seven furlongs given he’s bred for middle distances, and he was arguably unlucky not to make a winning start, traffic problems resulting in him conceding first run on the winner. He was still travelling well when meeting trouble two furlongs out, shaken up for a run soon after and only just failing to get up on the line. Noble Traveller has the Horse In Focus Flag following that run and, with the potential for much more, he looks a very big player in this field with the booking of Ryan Moore catching the eye – this just his third ride for the yard this year.

Jojo Rabbit has fallen to an attractive mark Jojo Rabbit was a winner at Pontefract earlier in the year and he arrives in better form than his recent form figures suggest in the Dale Hall And Hickman Associates Handicap (15:27).

He failed to beat a rival at Beverley two starts ago, but he was caught wide from the worst of the draw, and he again was caught on the wing when hitting the frame at Musselburgh a fortnight ago. Jojo Rabbit handles all sorts of ground, so the return to an easier surface won't be an issue, and he's now 2lb below his last winning mark, so he is one to keep on the right side – he has the Horse In Focus Flag.

Taaklam well treated under a penalty Taaklam has predominantly been campaigned on the all-weather, but he is effective on turf, and he looks well treated turned out under a penalty in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap (16:11).

He hadn’t been seen to best effect at Ayr two starts back, but he found a chunk of improvement fitted with first-time cheekpieces when opening his account at Southwell last week, proving much too good for the reopposing Lope Y Linda. Taaklam ran without both hind shoes, but it was no detriment to his performance, given a confident ride and proving strong at the finish. This will be his first start beyond six furlongs, but he shapes as though he’ll be suited by this far, and he’s just the sort who could rack up a sequence now he’s up and running, his useful pedigree an ongoing recommendation after all.