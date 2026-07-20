Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Tricky puzzle to solve at Ballinrobe Four last-time-out winners contest the RBC Brewin Dolphin Rated Novice Hurdle (18:09) at Ballinrobe, a race in which all-bar-one of the six runners are separated by just 4 lb on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. Narrowly top is Lureka du Noyer, a recent recruit from Normandy-based Daniela Mele who has become a good source of talent, notably for Irish trainers, with the Swiss-born trainer counting State Man, Majborough and rising star Proactif amongst her notable graduates for Willie Mullins. The now-Henry de Bromhead-trained five-year-old showed better form in defeat over fences in France yet still had enough about him to justify support back hurdling on his Irish debut at Limerick in May. He was tried in cheekpieces on his final outing in France but looked perfectly straightforward there, though the form is mixed. Quicker, summer ground is a question mark for Lureka du Noyer, but not for Crystabel who took a step forward to make a successful handicap debut in tidy fashion at Sligo earlier this month. Manoir de Mirande also appeared at home under quicker conditions when skipping clear on the same card, his jumping more fluent than had previously been the case. It was the latter's maiden hurdling success at the ninth attempt, while Crystabel was successful at the seventh, so neither is prolific - as of yet. Arden Joy is less exposed, and she travelled powerfully when winning easily at Bellewstown at the beginning of the month. That suggests this shorter trip should be fine, but that mares' maiden hurdle wasn't a strong contest. Ratings give Eyeeye a winning chance, but his record of 0/28 under Rules does not. Though JJ Slevin looks an interesting 'Jockey Uplift', the only one discounted on the figures is Move It On Over who has been unable to feature in handicaps from a mark in the mid-70s. But, as we all know - and Greavsie used to say about the (ahem) football - it's a funny old game...

Novice races of note

Several high-profile horses have made winning debuts at Salisbury over the last decade or so, including the subsequent Arc heroine Bluestocking and fellow Group 1 winner Pyledriver, while Galileo Gold won on his second career start prior to landing the following spring's 2000 Guineas. As a result, it's always worth keeping an eye on the two-year-old races there. The newcomers in the Kinross British EBF Novice Stakes (18:51), Gentle Hurricane, High Tower and Yellow Mission don't have any fancy entries (though two are in next month's valuable sales race at Newbury) but all three are of interest on some level though it should be pointed out that none of their handlers have a strike-rate of more than 15% with their two-year-olds at the course. The one trainer who can boast a profitable return, however, is William Knight ('Hot Trainer' flag) who won last year's race with the 28/1 chance Crown Of Light. He saddles Gimcrack entry Soldier Of The Sea this year, a Blackbeard colt who was value for much more than the neck winning margin when beating the 80-rated George Boughey-trained This Moment at Ffos Las. Despite shouldering a penalty, he's the clear one to beat.

Half an hour later in the Seamus Mullins Racing / Roger Jowett Memorial British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes, fellow recent winner Blue Flight also has to concede weight after she provided her yard with its second winning two-year-old newcomer in seven days after more than two years without even one when scoring at Yarmouth. This Lowther entry is bred to be sharp but almost certain to progress all the same. Downonmainstreet was seventh that day, but shaped as if likely to improve for the run and the booking of Jamie Spencer looks a positive, however the biggest danger on form is Topaz who was down the field in the Albany but bounced back when second in a strong-looking Newbury event last time. Happy Enough was well-held on her debut at Newmarket back in May, but that was a hot race and it's worth noting that she was sent off at just 4/1 that day; she was eventually last of seven, five places behind Topaz. There are interesting newcomers, too, though, including Silver Sovereign whose trainer/owner combo is always respected here; she's from the family of Dancing Star who won at the course. Blue Flight's trainer James Fanshawe knows the family of Lola de Valence well, having trained both her siblings Back In Black and Mr Writer, and the Rod Millman-trained filly is respected on debut with Oisin Murphy an eye-catching jockey booking (+25.42 level stakes profit for the yard).

Tactics key in Salisbury feature