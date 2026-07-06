Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

A good opportunity for Dark Cloud Rising to follow up This Pontefract Park Silver Sprint Trophy Handicap (15:18) doesn’t look the deepest race for the grade and it looks a very good opportunity for Dark Cloud Rising to follow up his recent success at Ripon.

He had slipped below his last winning mark and showed his best form for a while, producing a career-best effort in fact in what was effectively a first-time visor (had unseated his rider in it the time before). Dark Cloud Rising was reverted to a prominent ride, disputing the lead before being sent for home around two furlongs out, tending to hang to his right in front but well in command in the final 100 yards, his jockey easing him a little close home. There isn’t an abundance of pace in this race and he has landed the plum draw in stall 1. He’s 6lb higher in the weights, but still well treated on the pick of his efforts, and should prove hard to catch at a track prominent tactics are often seen to good effect.

Clonquest interesting on handicap debut Clonquest is from a family that connections know well, and he’s just the sort to show improved form now entering handicaps after a short break and a gelding operation in the Go Racing Bet With Jayne Handicap (16:18).

He caught the eye on his debut last season under a considerate ride and was well backed on his second start when finishing runner-up at Newcastle at the turn of the year. Clonquest was beaten by a next-time-out winner on that occasion and the form of his latest start when third at Thirsk is also working out well, too. There is substance to his form and an opening mark of 70 may well underestimate him now taking on his elders in a handicap for the first time. He is bred to be smart, the fitting of a first-time hood should help him channel his energy better, and he’s easily the least exposed runner in this field.

Prefer The Sister hard to beat under a penalty Prefer The Sister was picked up cheaply (2,200 guineas) out of Matt Crawley’s yard in April and she is proving to be another shrewd purchase by the James Owen team, building on her previous promise when opening her account over course and distance last week.

She had shaped very well on her stable debut having attracted plenty of support, and was only beaten by a similar margin that she lost at the start and running to a similar level in defeat next time. However, she proved better than ever when ending a lengthy losing run, making smooth progress around two furlongs out and just needing to be shaken up to readily assert to beat her main market rivals. She once more flashed her tail in the final furlong, suggesting she still has a quirk or two, but the third has won since, and Prefer The Sister looks ahead of the game turned out under a penalty in the Watch Live Racing On fairplaybet.co.uk Handicap (19:20) – she’s at least 4lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.