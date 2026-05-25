Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Al Maktoum runners in focus once more

Sunday’s Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, in which half-brothers Almaqam and Saddadd finished first and third respectively, was another highpoint for owner Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum who has enjoyed a fine time of things of late. Quddwah began the run when second to Ombudsman in the Dubai Turf, before St Leger runner-up Rahiebb landed the Yorkshire Cup in fine style on the Knavesmire. Sunday’s race in Ireland was the cherry on top. At a lower level on Tuesday, the owner has four horses engaged, including Yasalam in the Leicester Every Race Live On Racing TV Fillies' Handicap at 16:40. This looks a potentially strong piece of form for the future, with top-weight Frantic, Hewi and Always Perfect all of some interest on their handicap debuts, while Polka Blue and Nebbia have already shown that they can get competitive from their current marks. However, Yasalam, who picks up the ‘Jockey Uplift’ flag thanks to the booking of Oisin Murphy (who has a 24% strike-rate when riding for trainer Archie Murphy) remains capable of better. The Night Of Thunder filly hasn’t shown much in three qualifying runs but has a mark of 69 as a result and is one to watch closely in the betting, for all her pedigree would suggest she will need further (half-sister Aaddeey was second in the Coral Marathon over two miles).

Two Timeform flags for Thirsk eye-catcher

Over at Leicester, The Greenaway Foundation Novice Stakes (19:24) adds plenty of intrigue to the card, with a slightly increased guaranteed prize pool of £10,000 attracting six entries. Malcolm Denmark is associated more with the ownership of staying chasers than with three-year-old fillies running over less than a mile, but his newcomer Cosmic Girl is an interesting debutante against five males. She is a half-sister to Wanees, who won two of her first three starts at two before later winning the Esher Cup, while her dam was a 7f/1m-winning half-sister to St Leger winner Masked Marvel Storming Point, who only lost out in a photo on his debut on soft ground at Newbury last term, is one of only two booked rides on the card for Ryan Moore, though his entry at Kempton 24 hours later would suggest that he wouldn’t want the ground to dry out too much. Similarly, Ascending Star shaped well in two starts for James Owen last term, but he might not want the ground to be too fast as he makes his debut for Owen Burrows (‘Trainer Uplift’ flag) after a winter gelding operation. But it’s the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum-owned Weffaag who lays claim to both the ‘Horse In Focus’ and ‘Sectional’ flags following an eye-catching reappearance third when well-backed at Thirsk last month. That was a big step up from his October debut at Newmarket, where he looked very green, but he appeared closer to the finished article when weaving his way thought traffic behind Inishbeg who shaped well in a York handicap off 87 recently. A tongue-tie is added, and, given his half-sister Super Sox won a listed race on quick ground, he looks the one to beat.

Speedsters to the fore at Bath

Over at Bath, which does not have an installed irrigation or watering system, the going is likely to be rather lively, with the recent spell of scorching weather contributing to a going description of firm (good to firm in places) at the time of writing. Those conditions should hold no fears in the Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap (16:00) for Correspondence who has run very well on each occasion he has encountered quick ground, including on his debut at Yarmouth last June for Harry Eustace where he caught the eye in third behind genuine listed (at least) performers Spy Chief and Almeraq. Correspondence has since joined Tony Carroll, and put his best foot forward when third here in April before responding well to cheekpieces - dropped back to this trip - when beating a subsequent winner at Windsor two weeks ago. Top on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings, he can defy a 5 lb rise for a trainer who has continued this season how he finished the last.