Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Knights Charge looks a good prospect Knights Charge is a well-bred colt who has made a very promising start to his career, and is expected to win again in the Family Fun Raceday Sunday 31st May Novice Stakes (14:50) at Nottingham.

He showed plenty of ability when finishing third in a hot race won by King’s Trail on debut at Kempton towards the back end of last year, and built on that promise when opening his account at Lingfield recently. The betting beforehand suggested it was a match, but Knights Charge turned a modestly-run maiden into a wholly one-sided affair, sealing matters with an instant turn of foot over a furlong out, readily moving clear under a hands-and-heels ride to beat the smartly-bred runner-up. He was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag such was the manner of his performance and, while that form is yet to be tested, Knights Charge looked well above average – there should be plenty more to come from him over middle distances this season.

Sports Day can open account for in-form yard Michael Bell has a run-to-form percentage of 62.8% this year, earning himself the Hot Trainer Flag, and Sports Day looks one to be with in the Dine In Sherwoods Restaurant Handicap (15:20).

He showed modest form in three starts last season, but was strong in the betting on his return and handicap debut over a mile at Yarmouth last month, and duly showed improved form on his first start since being gelded. That was a good race for the grade, which is working out well, and he comfortably beat the remainder upped to a mile and a quarter at the same course 19 days ago, just unlucky to bump into one who was thrown in. Sports Day stayed the longer trip well enough, and there should be more to come from him after just five starts – he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings following a 1lb rise in the weights.

Wondrous Light better than bare result last time Wondrous Light is a smooth traveller who wasn’t seen to best effect at Southwell last time and is fancied to quickly resume winning ways in the Conferences And Events At Nottingham Racecourse Fillies’ Handicap (16:20).

She made a winning handicap debut over further on the turf course at Lingfield last season, and was well backed when recording a second career success over an extended mile at Beverley last month. Wondrous Light had plenty in hand that day, looming up over a furlong out and only needing a hands-and-heels ride to maintain her advantage in the closing stages. A 3lb rise looked a lenient one but she didn’t get the clearest run through at Southwell last time, meeting trouble early in the straight and arguably asked to come from further back than ideal too. Wondrous Light represents a yard who are in good form – Jonathan Portman has the Hot Trainer Flag – and she’s expected to prove her current mark a fair one now.