Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Ashen ready to strike The Sunday Lunch At Western House Hotel Handicap (15:00) at Ayr represents a marked drop in class for Ashen and he looks poised to belatedly open his account.

He hasn’t been with Jim Goldie long, running to a similar level in all four starts, but he did more than previously in a much stronger race than this at Musselburgh last time to suggest he’s coming to the boil nicely. That race was won by one who was able to set his own fractions in front, quickening from the front over a furlong out and not allowing many to get involved, and Ashen’s performance can be marked up with that in mind. He was draw widest off all that day, dropped in at the rear as a result, and he did well to pass as many rivals as he did in the straight, still having plenty to do three furlongs out but faring best of those who were positioned at the rear of the field. This is a much easier assignment he faces now and a professional jockey taking back over could work the oracle.

"Physically, he's gone from a boy to a man now" - Richard Fahey updates on Powerful Glory

The Gay Blade continues to thrive The Ayr Racecourse Racing Club Handicap (16:30) doesn’t appear to have much depth to it and it looks a good opportunity for The Gay Blade to record another success.

He has thrived on the all-weather at Newcastle this year, winning three handicaps over six furlongs at that course since February, the latest of those coming a couple of weeks ago under this rider. The Gay Blade went very close to making it four wins from his last five starts returned to turf at Musselburgh last week, too, escaping a rise in the weights for his latest success and only narrowly failing to prevail. He travelled well in midfield that day, produced to challenge over a furlong out and briefly hitting the front only to be overhauled late on by the well-backed winner. The Gay Blade was comfortably on top of the remainder, and a subsequent 2lb rise in the weights leaves him well treated on the pick of his efforts.

So Sassy of interest down in grade So Sassy has fallen back down to her last winning mark and is of interest in the closing Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Fillies’ Handicap (21:00) at Wolverhampton. Her sole win came over this trip at Lingfield last summer and her best effort since came over that course and distance at the turn of the year.

She hasn’t been disgraced on her last two starts, either, finishing never nearer than at the finish over this course and distance two starts back and better than the bare result in a first-time visor upped to seven furlongs at Lingfield last time. So Sassy was starting to make headway when meeting trouble in running a furlong out, having to switch and then running on again. She is in a lower level handicap now and, with the return to six furlongs no problem, she holds a class edge against these rivals and has a good draw to work with for an in-form yard – James Fanshawe has the Hot Trainer Flag.