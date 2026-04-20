Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Daizen is still well treated back in handicap company

Daizen competes in the six-furlong handicap (14:52) at Pontefract from a BHA mark 14 lb higher than when beaten on his last outing in such company, but he still looks well treated having shown much-improved form in a maiden. Daizen finished runner-up on his first couple of starts in handicaps last year, but he stepped up markedly on those efforts when getting off the mark in a six-furlong maiden at Ayr on his final outing of the campaign. That victory may have been something of a surprise - he was the 10/1 fourth choice of the market - but there was no fluke about the performance as Daizen impressed with how smoothly he travelled before picking up well to score by a length and three-quarters in comfortable fashion. That effort looks even better now than it did at the time as the runner-up, Starmade, won his next start and finished placed off a BHA mark of 80 on his reappearance last week. Daizen competes here from a BHA mark of 74 and still looks well treated, even if he has been beaten a couple of times off a much lower mark. He heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb.

Marhaba Ghaiyyath might prove a class apart from rivals

The most valuable race on Tuesday is the mile-and-a-quarter handicap (15:27) at Pontefract which has total prize money of £28,000. It's a competitive race and a useful affair, though perhaps slightly weaker than some of the handicaps Marhaba Ghaiyyath has contested. Marhaba Ghaiyyath performed with credit in some strong races last season, most notably when finishing runner-up in a £100,000 race at Goodwood described by Timeform's reporter as 'a notably deep three-year-old handicap run at a good pace'. The race duly proved a strong piece of form among the principals as the winner, Best Secret, won a listed race at Saint-Cloud on his next start, while the third, Fort George, landed a Newbury handicap before finishing third in the Cambridgeshire. Marhaba Ghaiyyath was unable to replicate that smart form in another couple of deep handicaps at York and Newmarket on his final two starts last season, though after the York effort Timeform's reporter noted he 'possesses the physique to possibly progress again into next season and he should be capable of being competitive in listed races at least judged on what he achieved last time'. Timeform's reporter was again keen to emphasis the positives associated with Marhaba Ghaiyyath's profile after he had finished sixth and shaped as if in need of the run in the historic Rosebery Handicap on his reappearance last month. The report stated 'his best form last season has a strong look to it and suggests he's still on a good mark'. He has the potential to outclass his rivals at Pontefract.

Read: Pedigree analysis of the impressive three-year-old winners

Distinction drops in class from reduced mark

Distinction ended last season out of form and has yet to hit top gear in a couple of starts this year. However, he has been given a chance by the handicapper and he proved more competitive on his latest outing, when fifth at Pontefract, than he had when down the field and shaping as if in need of the run on his reappearance at Doncaster. Both of Distinction's effort this season have come under 7 lb apprentice Finlay Bassett, but the experienced PJ McDonald has been booked for the nine-and-a-half-furlong handicap (20:30) at Wolverhampton. McDonald has won aboard Distinction on three occasions, most recently in a mile-and-a-quarter handicap at Pontefract last year, the last time that Distinction competed in class 6 company. He's back down to that level on Tuesday, however, and has the ability to prove a cut above his rivals if stepping up on his recent efforts and returning to the top of his game. He's 4 lb below the mark he defied at Kempton last August and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 2 lb based on that form.