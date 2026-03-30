Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Timeform Flags point to Service Minimum

Service Minimum has been disappointing since going handicapping for Dan Skelton, though she did shape better than the result would suggest at Market Rasen last time, earning the Horse In Focus Flag from Timeform's reporter to mark her out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. Service Minimum was beaten around five and a half lengths in seventh at Market Rasen but probably would have finished closer had she not been short of room early in the straight when attempting to make headway. Still, that was a step back in the right direction for the dual novice hurdle winner, and she looks to have been found a nice opening opportunity in the concluding mares' handicap hurdle (16:50) at Bangor. Service Minimum heads the seven-runner field at Bangor off a BHA rating of 105, whereas at Market Rasen she was in a 12-runner contest and against a rival rated as high as 118. She looks capable of capitalising on the drop into a lower grade and will also have the assistance this time of Harry Skelton, whose booking has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag.

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Step up in trip to suit eye-catcher Tyson

Tyson is another horse trained by Dan Skelton who has failed to fire in handicaps so far. However, just like Service Minimum, Tyson has been falling in the weights and offered some cause for optimism on his latest start. Tyson produced his most encouragement performance since joining Skelton from Paul Nolan when fifth over a sharp two miles at Wincanton last time. He lacked the pace to get competitive but finished his race off well enough for Timeform's reporter to award the Horse In Focus Flag and state he 'caught the eye with how he finished and could be building up to something for his new stable, with a return to further likely to be in his favour and some very weak handicaps open to him from his reduced mark'. Tyson duly steps back up to two and a half miles at Newcastle (17:00) and looks capable of taking advantage of a mark that has fallen 9 lb since he joined Skelton.

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Sectionals suggest Habrdi's effort can be upgraded

Habrdi was only fourth at Southwell last time but he earned a sectional upgrade 7 lb higher than any of the first trio home, backing up the visual impression that he should have his effort upgraded. Habrdi was held up off the pace, just as he had been when successful in a seven-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton the time before, over the same course and distance he tackles on Tuesday (18:30). However, he was caught further back than ideal at Southwell and unable to overhaul a trio who were at an advantage by racing prominently. As well as earning Timeform's Sectional Timing Flag, Habrdi was awarded the Horse In Focus Flag and should be treated as if still in top form, so he looks likely to give another good account.