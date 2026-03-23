Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Lady Caro can go one better over course and distance

Lady Caro’s last two starts have come over three miles at Taunton and, having the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag, she has a good chance of making it third time lucky back over the same course and distance (14:45), this time in a race confined to her own sex. Emma Lavelle’s mare has done most of her racing at much shorter trips, winning at Plumpton this time last year, but has made the frame in her last two runs over further and ran particularly well here when runner-up earlier in the month. She went like the best horse but was outstayed in the end by a stronger stayer in a race that tested stamina more than most at Taunton, leading on the bridle three out but no extra when headed by Walkinthepresent at the last. Lady Caro shaped well, though, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag, and pulled a long way clear of the rest. The forecast good ground should put the emphasis more on speed this time, and Lady Caro looks capable of going one better off just a 2 lb higher mark.

New trip to suit Peckforton Hills

The step up to three miles at Southwell (15:30) could be just what Peckforton Hills needs to open his account over hurdles for Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero. After all, he needed to show stamina to win a bumper on soft ground over the stiff track at Carlisle last season and so far he hasn’t been tested over further than two and a half miles over hurdles. Much his best runs over hurdles have come since switching to handicaps on his last couple of starts when also fitted with cheekpieces. After finishing third when gambled on at Sedgefield, he ran creditably again when runner-up in a conditional jockeys’ race at Doncaster last time, though proved no match for twelve-length winner Diamond Koda. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings here, for this similar event Peckforton Hills is partnered for the first time by Tristan Durrell, currently battling for the conditional jockeys’ title and having a relatively rare outside ride as he’s attached to the Skelton yard.

Moab can get off the mark over hurdles

Henrietta Knight has had a frustrating start to the year with numerous placed horses but no winners since the end of December. However, Moab could be the one to change his stable’s fortunes at Southwell (16:30). Moab won on the Flat at Southwell in the autumn but has yet to get his head in front over hurdles, though has shown a fair level of ability in handicaps and has finished runner-up in three of his five starts this season, including the last twice at Huntingdon and Exeter. He was only beaten half a length at Huntingdon by the progressive Albie Littlewood and impressed with how he went through the race before pulling clear of the remainder. Moab then ran into another improving type, Sherminator, over a shorter trip at Exeter last time when putting in his best work after the winner had flown. That suggests Moab will be suited by returning to a longer trip again here, and he has to enter calculations heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.