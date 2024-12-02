Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Small-field head-scratcher at Clonmel

It wouldn’t be an Irish winter jumps card without Willie Mullins unleashing some highly-thought-of hurding debutants, with C’Est Ta Chance and Jump Allen standing out in the 1.35, while Karafon – who has the benefit of two hurdles starts to his name already – looks the one to beat half an hour later, primarily at the main expense of stablemate (and fellow French recruit) Karamoja.

But the pick of the action at Clonmel on Tuesday comes in the Jim Strang & Sons Kilsheelan (Peugeot) Hurdle due off at 1.05.

Timeform weight-adjusted-ratings have Franciscan Rock, Sandor Clegane and Three Card Brag (who gets the Timeform nod) separated by just 1 lb, with 7 lb back to recent C&D winner Plains Indian.

It’s a tricky puzzle to pick apart, with both Brown Advisory fourth Sandor Clegane and Three Card Brag, who was one place ahead of that rival when third to Spillane’s Tower in the Champion Novice Chase at the Punchestown Festival, better known for their exploits over fences.

Franciscan Rock, in contrast, is back over hurdles this term after failing to take to chasing once again on his final start last season, and is in better company here after winning a Pertemps qualifier handicap hurdle off 134 at Punchestown on his reappearance last month.

Drumgill completes the five-strong line-up. He has plenty to find on the figures but comes into the race on the back of a confidence-boosting win over fences where he appeared to appreciate the stiffer test of stamina. Unfortunately for connections, he has a 10 lb penalty to shoulder thanks to a hat-trick of hurdling wins in the summer.