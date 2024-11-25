Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Three points of interest

Mullins has first runner at Sedgefield Willie Mullins is prone to sending horses over to Britain for some of the big weekend races throughout the National Hunt and Flat season, but it is very rare he will have a runner at a low-key midweek event, and Mr Escobar rather jumps off the page with that in mind in this novices’ hurdle (12:55). It will be the reigning Champion Trainer’s first runner at Sedgefield and he sets a very solid standard on form despite being quite a temperamental sort – he has the Timeform squiggle attached to his rating. For all he maybe something of a ticking timebomb in terms of his temperament, he did little wrong on his latest start in this sphere, finishing runner-up to a stablemate in a maiden over 18 furlongs and it was a mistake at the second-last, rather than anything between his ears, which cost him victory. Mr Escobar has since run respectably back on the Flat at Naas, too, so he arrives in good heart, and he won’t need to be at his best to belatedly get his head in front in this sphere.

What is Sporting Life Plus?

Bebside Banter building a good course record Bebside Banter had a sketchy record over hurdles, but he has found his feet over fences, and he will remain of interest in this handicap chase at Sedgefield (15:00) on Tuesday. His record at this track is a particularly convincing one, too, his form figures over fences at Sedgefield reading 1121. Bebside Banter proved better than ever on his return from eight months off when beating the reopposing The Paddy Pie over this course and distance three weeks ago, too, making all of the running and finding plenty to assert in the closing stages. It is hard to argue with his form since switching to fences and, judged by his latest effort, he hasn’t finished winning just yet. The handicapper has raised him 6lb since, so he’s now up to a career-high mark, but he's proving a reliable type for the grade, and should add further to his tally this campaign.

Patrick Mullins: Punchestown reflections

Well bred Elle Est Beau well placed to open her account The Dan Skelton-trained Elle Est Beau is bred to be quite a bit better than her current mark and she takes a drop in class in this mares’ handicap hurdle (14:40) at Southwell on Tuesday. She is out of an unraced mare who is closely related to top-class chaser and Grand National winner Many Clouds and she shaped better than the bare result on a few occasions in handicaps last season. Elle Est Beau caught the eye on her handicap debut and was in the process of building on that effort when falling at the final flight on her next start, still in front and appearing to be finding plenty prior to her departure. This represents a much easier opportunity on her return from seven months off, while the addition of first-time cheekpieces should help sharpen her up further, so she looks very interesting for an excellent yard.