Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Tuesday.

Three points of interest Note McConnell runners at Carlisle John McConnell has a good record when sending runners over to England and he can boast an excellent 30% strike rate at Carlisle. He has a couple of very interesting runners in each division of the two and a half mile novices’ hurdle. Ira Hayes, who was successful on his sole start in points, goes in the first division (13:03) and, though he failed to meet market expectations on his Rules debut, he was much improved when opening his account in a bumper at Wexford three weeks ago. He had clearly come on plenty for his debut and looked a good prospect, challenged around four furlongs out but he found plenty and went clear in the final furlong to win with plenty in hand (six lengths clear at the line). Ira Hayes has the potential to take another step forward now making his hurdling debut in a race where those with experience don’t set an exacting standard and this longer trip is sure to suit. Kevin’s Pride in the second division (13:33) is the other and he looked well above average when making a winning debut in a bumper at Kilbeggan in August. All bar one of his rivals were newcomers on that occasion, but he easily stretched clear after travelling promisingly, running to a near-smart level, and the runner-up has run well in defeat since, too. That form looks fairly strong and he’s been found an excellent opportunity now making his hurdling debut, from a family that stays well, so this step up in trip is sure to suit, and he’s just the sort to take well to hurdling.

Follow Fanshawe handicappers at Lingfield James Fanshawe has a positive record in handicaps at Lingfield’s all-weather track (19% strike rate) and that jumps to 24% when Daniel Muscatt is riding. They have a few chances at the track on Tuesday but the one who stands out is Charmaine who goes in the mile and a quarter handicap (13:40). She lost all chance at the start on her debut last summer but she offered something to work on when hitting the frame in a race which has worked out well on her return from nine months off at Nottingham in May. Charmaine built on that promise when opening her account at Kempton in September following another short break, taking a big step forward in form terms and finding plenty for pressure to lead close home. It is worth noting that she is bred to be useful, while her pedigree and how she shaped at Kempton last time strongly point to her progressing again now moving up in trip on her handicap debut. The handicapper has taken a good view of her form allotting her a mark of 78, but it looks workable, and she looks a filly to keep on the right side.

Rousing Encore has made a promising start for new connections Rousing Encore was a useful juvenile for Richard Fahey in 2022 and he also won a six-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton from a mark of 85 last year. He lost his way for that yard earlier this season, but he has made a promising start for these connections since making the switch, and is of interest in the six-furlong handicap at Southwell (18:00). He built on the promise of his first three starts for Ruth Carr when taking advantage of a reduced mark at Ayr last month, very much value for extra after not getting the clearest of passages, impressing with how he went through it and how quickly the deficit was eroded once in the clear. Rousing Encore has also shaped well in defeat the last twice, too, beaten only narrowly on each occasion, and moving like the best horse at the weights in heavy ground at Doncaster last time. He is clearly thriving at present, will have no problem with the switch back to the all-weather, and given he’s been ridden patiently in recent starts, his wide draw in stall 10 shouldn’t pose too many problems – he’s one to remain positive about.

Tip of the Day Timetobenice – 17:30 Southwell

Timetobenice left the form of his debut run well behind when opening his account at Kempton around this time last year and he has improved in defeat since. He was easy to back, but shaped better than the bare result on his return to an artificial surface at Wolverhampton over an extended nine furlongs last week, denied a run entering the straight, and he was starting to pick up when receiving a hefty bump in the final furlong. That race didn’t get to the bottom of him by any means, and he remains lightly raced, so he looks very interesting turned out quickly, especially now stepping up to a mile and a half (has plenty of stamina in his pedigree).