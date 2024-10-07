Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Matt Brocklebank provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front this Tuesday, plus the Timeform tip of the day.

Three points of interest

Right to tight, left to loose...

Jim Bolger has a rare runner on the National Hunt scene on Tuesday, with Rural Link representing the multiple Classic-winning trainer in Galway’s Student Raceday On October 28th INH Flat Race. Bolger – an Honorary Doctor of Science at University College Dublin – has no doubt inspired many a student over the years and he’s also probably had one or two stern words with Rural Link after he ran out when favourite and with the race at his mercy at Listowel’s recent harvest festival meeting. The son of Dewhurst winner Parish Hall had shown more than a hint of potential when fifth (of 17) at the big Punchestown meeting in the spring and was duly sent off 15/8 favourite on his return to action under Patrick Mullins last month. Mullins has been persuaded to get back on board the errant four-year-old and will be looking to atone – no doubt encouraged by the switch to a right-handed circuit given how his mount hung so badly that way going counter-clockwise when last seen.

Palmer and Murphy the Way to go?

Hugo Palmer usually means business when taking the opportunity to book the services of Oisin Murphy and the runaway jockeys’ championship leader has a fine record on the yard’s two-year-olds in particular. Murphy has ridden 40 juveniles for Palmer over the past five seasons, 11 of those winning (at 28%) which is an eyecatching stat in itself, but when you consider nine of the others have finished second, seven have been third and six finished fourth, then it’s clearly a positive sign. The pair of them team up with Connie’s Way in the Leicester Racecourse Ideal Christmas Party Venue Nursery Handicap, the Dandy Man filly running in her first handicap from a mark of 62 after qualifying runs over six furlongs at Hamilton (Good), York (Good to Firm) and Chester (Soft). The debut third in Scotland was arguably her most encouraging effort yet but the vet reported she lost a shoe at Chester last month and her dam won over a mile so the extra furlong on offer here should play to her strengths. Palmer also fits cheekpieces for the first time which looks another potential source of improvement so perhaps the rider’s record for the stable can be enhanced again.

Luisa – she’s the strong one…?

James Fanshawe and owner-breeders Cheveley Park Stud have a long association with one another thanks to the exploits of horses such as Spacious and Cesare but it’s a while since they had a high-level performer together. Luisa could be a reasonable candidate to fill that void and the daughter of Ulysses steps out onto the racecourse for the first time in Leicester’s mile maiden for fillies. The daughter of Ulysses is evidently one of the ‘Band C’ fillies in here (gives 2lb to ‘Band D’ rivals), meaning her auction value was set somewhere between £19,801 and £39,600, but her dam Nannina won a Pontefract maiden first time out before ending her juvenile campaign by beating Alexandrova in the 2005 Fillies’ Mile, the Friday highlight at Newmarket this weekend coincidentally. One word of warning, however – Luisa’s three winning close relatives Mulk, Duke Of Firenze and Duke Cosimo were all beaten first time out – all of them making no mistake at the second time of asking.

Tip of the Day EMPORESS – 13:53 Leicester Flags: Jockey Uplift, Top Rated