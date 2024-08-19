Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Three points of interest Balding leading trainer at Kempton this season Andrew Balding is the winning-most trainer at Kempton this season with 17 wins at a strike rate of 19%, while 40 of his 91 runners at the track have also placed. He sends just one runner to Kempton on Tuesday afternoon and that is Big Sip, who goes in the mile novice event (15:10).

Big Sip is bred to be useful – he’s out of a half-sister to high-class Dream of Dreams – and showed plenty to work on when runner-up over seven furlongs at this course in June. He was well supported and confirmed that promise when running to a similar level at Ascot last time, still not looking the finished article and one paced at the finish. The step up to a mile seems sure to suit and there should be even more to come from him.

Aidan O'Brien: City Of Troy & The York Ebor Festival team

Bethell and Rodriguez dynamite at Wolverhampton Ed Bethell and Callum Rodriguez have an overall strike rate of 22% when teaming up together, but that percentage more than triples to 67% at Wolverhampton. They have two chances at the track on Tuesday evening with Oolong Poobong and Marianglas, and the former is a particularly strong one.

Oolong Poobong shaped well despite showing clear signs of inexperience on her debut at Haydock in July and she showed the benefit of that initial experience when opening her account at Newcastle earlier this month. She defied weakness in the market that day, but she won with a fair bit in hand that day, and the runner-up has since run well in defeat. An opening mark of 75 may well underestimate her and there should be plenty more progress in her.

Pat O'Donnell: The story of Extensio | York Ebor Festival 2024

Gosdens have good record with handicap debutants John & Thady Gosden can boast a 17% strike rate with horses making their handicap debut and Ten Dimes looks an interesting runner at Kempton with that in mind.

She’s from a good family – she cost 600,000 guineas as a yearling – and made a promising debut last year when runner-up to an above-average newcomer. Ten Dimes built on that promise right away when going one place better in a mile maiden at Newcastle in April, readily landing the odds with a next-time-out winner in second. She hasn’t progressed as expected since, but she was given a tough assignment in listed company at York last time, and the return to the all-weather may also suit. An opening mark of 81 seems fair, and first-time blinkers may also eke out a bit more.

Tip of the Day Overture – 19:40 Nottingham Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Overture was a typical backward two-year-old from this yard last season, but she has progressed well in handicaps this year, still looking inexperienced on her return and probably not suited by the drop to seven furlongs at Chepstow next time. She looked particularly well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter when opening her account at Yarmouth this month, though, still a touch raw but seeing the trip out thoroughly in a truly-run race and leaving the impression she's got more to offer over middle distances. Overture has a smart pedigree and she is strongly fancied to defy a subsequent 4 lb rise in the weights now fitted with first-time cheekpieces.