Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note for Tuesday's racing.

Three points of interest Oakley Boy interesting back on all-weather Oakley Boy wasn’t an expensive purchase – he was resold for £1,000 as a yearling having originally made £22,000 – and he showed only greenness on his debut over an extended five furlongs at Brighton in April. However, he had clearly learnt plenty for that initial experience, proving a different proposition seven weeks on when opening his account over six furlongs at Chelmsford last month, always travelling well on his first start on an artificial surface and just ridden out to record a comfortable three quarters of a length success. Oakley Boy beat a more experienced, odds-on favourite that day, but he hasn’t quite run to that same level in two subsequent starts in stronger events back on turf since. While it is too early to say he’s ineffective on turf, you can’t deny that his best effort by some way has so far come on an artificial surface, so he looks interesting back on the all-weather. Based on his Chelmsford performance, a mark of 70 shouldn’t be beyond him, while he should also get a good pace to aim at down at a bare five furlongs for the first time from a good draw in stall 4. Furthermore, Sean Levey and Stuart Williams can boast a 27% strike rate when teaming up together this season, and all looks set for a big run.

Shepherd and Simcock have excellent record at Wolverhampton David Simcock currently has Timeform’s Hot Trainer Flag, which is used to highlight trainers who are in good form, and he has two runners at Wolverhampton on Tuesday evening, both ridden by Callum Shepherd. Shepherd and Simcock are operating at a 33% strike rate when teaming up with each other at Wolverhampton this year and both horses command plenty of respect with that in mind. Oriental Art goes in the mile and a half handicap (18:10) and he arrives in form having produced his best effort of the season when third over 11 furlongs at Kempton last time. He shaped better than the bare result on that occasion, too, starting to make headway when denied a clear run over a furlong out, and running on with being unduly punished once in the clear. The return to this longer trip will suit and he is also back down to his last winning mark, so he has to be of interest. Half an hour later Timeform top-rated Pfingstberg goes for the pair in a handicap over a mile and three quarters (18:40). He built on previous promise when deservedly opening his account over two miles at Lingfield (turf) two starts back, belatedly proving himself on a good mark in the process. He won with any amount in hand on that occasion, his jockey able to ease him down before the line, and he went incredibly close to following up over the same trip at Newmarket last time. Pfingstberg was again ridden positively, making the running and kicking on two furlongs out, only to be worn down late on by another well-handicapped rival. He is clearly in top form at present and, with the likelihood of an easy lead, he will remain of interest from just 1lb higher.

The Lion In Winter - rated 100P with Timeform after debut win

Note Boughey’s runner at Musselburgh George Boughey has only had four runners at Musselburgh in the last five seasons, while he has saddled a winner and a placed horse from just two horses that he’s sent to Scotland so far this year, so his sole runner on Tuesday, Georgio M, has to be respected. Georgio M was in fact a winner over this course and distance earlier this season, so he clearly acts at the track, and arrives in top form having recorded a career-best effort to resume winning ways at Wolverhampton eight days ago. He sported first-time cheekpieces that day and looked far more straightforward switched to front-running tactics than he has on occasions previously, making all of the running and having the race sewn up when kicking for home two furlongs out. Tommie Jakes, an apprentice rider who is making a name for himself, takes off a valuable 5lb, which nearly offsets his 6lb penalty, and he seems sure to launch another bold bid in a race he should be able to dominate once more.

Tip of the Day Court Drive – 19:10 Wolverhampton Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Court Drive caused a surprise when making a winning debut at odds of 50/1 over seven furlongs at this course and she has shaped well on her last two starts, particularly when only narrowly beaten over this course and distance last week. That was her best run to date and she was arguably unlucky not to collect, slowly into stride and also not getting the clearest run through, meeting some interference over a furlong out and having to be switched out. Court Drive ran on all the way to the line once in the clear, though, and she looks a big player in an arguably weaker race now able to race from the same mark.