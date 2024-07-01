Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note for Tuesday's racing.

Three points of interest Goldie a trainer to follow at his local track Hamilton racecourse is only around 40 minutes up the road from Jim Goldie’s yard and the local trainer cleaned up at their most recent meeting last week, saddling three winners from four runners. That took Goldie’s profit and loss at Hamilton this season to +£27.74 to a £1 level stake and he’s a trainer to follow at the track. He has three runners declared to run on Tuesday and probably the most interesting is Londoner in the class 2 handicap over an extended mile. Londoner started last season in pattern company when trained by Aidan O’Brien and, while he wasn’t up to that level, he developed into a useful handicapper later in the year.

He changed hands for 35,000 guineas in October last year and, for all his form figures for Goldie aren’t all that inspiring, he has shaped better than the bare result on more than one occasion. Londoner was badly hampered in the Victoria Cup at Ascot and again didn’t get the clearest run at York last time. This represents an easier task for him and he shouldn’t be overlooked from a career-low mark.

Midgely sends one runner to Lingfield Paul Midgely doesn’t have all that many runners at Lingfield, having had just six runners at the track in the last four years, and considering it is over a 500-mile round trip from his base in York, it isn’t much of a surprise. However, he sent Spring Is Sprung down to win at the track a couple of weeks ago, and he appears to have another good chance of having more success in the shape of Birkenhead on Tuesday evening.

Birkenhead ran his best race of the year when resuming winning ways over five furlongs at Catterick in May, making all of the running and well in command in the final furlong. He was unable to follow up over the same course and distance last time, but he impressed with how he moved through that race and he was beaten only by another thriving sort. It is positive to see that Oisin Murphy has been booked for the ride (for the first time) and with no pace in this race on paper, Birkenhead should be able to get an easy lead and he will take some pegging back over this sharp five furlongs.

Take note of Buick on a rare visit to Hamilton William Buick isn’t a frequent visitor to Hamilton Park, in fact, his last ride at the track was in 2022, and prior to that, he hadn’t ridden at the course since 2012. However, he can boast a healthy 32% strike rate at Hamilton, so you have to take note of his rides when he makes the trip to Scotland, and he is there for three interesting ones on Tuesday. One that stands out is the Philip Kirby-trained Lady Bouquet, who produced a career-best effort to resume winning ways at Beverley last week. She had shaped well when well backed at Catterick on her previous start and confirmed that promise, running out a most straightforward winner.

Because of the conditions of that race – it was an apprentices’ handicap – she escapes a penalty for that success, so is able to race from the same mark now, and is hard to oppose from a handicapping perspective. Also, this will be just the third time Buick has ridden for the yard, so it is a particularly eye-catching jockey booking.

Tip of the Day Warriors Dream – 20:30 Lingfield Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Warriors Dream’s sales price rose markedly to £220,000 at the breeze-ups last year and he showed plenty of ability to make the frame on his debut in a warm race at Kempton in March. He didn’t build on that promise on his next two starts, but he caught the eye on his handicap debut over a mile at Newbury last month, very unlucky not to finish closer or possibly win. Warriors Dream settled well in a first-time hood, and was beginning to make headway when he was snatched up over a furlong out which ended his chance. He clearly been handed a good mark and is expected to prove that now.