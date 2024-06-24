Timeform Daily View | Tuesday preview and tips

In the first of a new daily column, Tony McFadden of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note for Tuesday's racing.

Three points of interest Powerhouse connections team up at Brighton Wathan Racing's breeze-up buys enjoyed remarkable success at Royal Ascot last week, with Leovanni winning the Queen Mary and Shareholder taking the Norfolk, while Electrolyte and Columnist both finished placed in the Coventry Stakes. Not all purchases are going to work out as expected, however, and Wathnan Racing will have its first runner at Brighton on Tuesday with Felicity (17:45), a daughter of Blue Point who fetched 350,000 guineas 14 months ago. Felicity is also a rare representative at the course for trainer William Haggas who has sent out seven winners from just 11 runners at Brighton since the start of 2019. Brighton - as enjoyable a day out as it may be in the sunshine - clearly wouldn't have been on the agenda when Felicity was bought, but with improvement expected on her first start at six furlongs (as denoted by the Timeform p) she has obvious claims of getting off the mark at the third attempt for her powerhouse connections.

Hurt You Never bidding for Newbury repeat It's a long way from Adrian Nicholls' North Yorkshire yard to Newbury and it's not a journey the trainer has made often. Nicholls sent out his first runners in 2017 but it wasn't until last year that he had one at Newbury. It was a worthwhile trip, however, as Hurt You Never, ridden by the trainer's daughter Mia, won a six-furlong handicap to complete a four-timer. Nicholls hasn't had a runner at Newbury since then but on Tuesday Hurt You Never heads back to Berkshire bidding to win the same six-furlong handicap ( 19:50 ). Hurt You Never will be competing off a 7 lb higher mark than 12 months ago, though she was a comprehensive winner on her latest outing at Ripon and narrowly tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings here which suggests she should still be competitive.

Gerry and Gingell team up again Freddie Gingell gets a good tune out of American Gerry and the pair team up again in the two-mile-five-furlong handicap chase at Newton Abbot (15:30). American Gerry was on a losing run that stretched back two years until winning at Taunton in April with Gingell in the saddle for the first time. He then disappointed on his next outing when Gingell was absent but bounced back to form when the partnership was renewed at Newton Abbot last month, finishing a long way clear of the third in the runner-up spot. American Gerry, with Gingell aboard, again found only one too strong back at Newton Abbot last time and he looks set to give another good account off the same mark over the same course and distance.

The Timeform Tip Giorgio M - 14:47 Beverley Flags: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer, Top-Rated

Giorgio M saw things out well when getting off the mark over seven furlongs at Musselburgh on his penultimate start and he showed even better form in defeat in a six-furlong handicap at Newmarket where he found only a subsequent winner too strong. Those two efforts since he was fitted with a tongue tie show that he's operating at the top of his game and the way he stuck to his task at Newmarket suggests that he should be benefit from stepping back up in trip here. The good form of trainer George Boughey, who had a double at Pontefract on Sunday and sent out a winner at Royal Ascot earlier in the week, is also a positive.