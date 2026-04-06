Timeform Daily View | Tuesay preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Tuesday.

Starshine Legend given a chance by handicapper on return

There must be some doubt about whether Starshine Legend retains all his ability after 19 months off - and if he does whether he'll be able to show it at the first attempt - but he's an interesting runner in the mile-and-a-half handicap (16:27) at Pontefract. Starshine Legend runs off a BHA mark of 65, which is 4 lb lower than the rating he competed from when runner-up at Hamilton in September 2024 on his final start for James Ferguson. That's a long absence to overcome, but he's been given a chance by the handicapper and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 3 lb based on his Hamilton form. He also makes his return with new trainer Olly Murphy firmly among the winners. Indeed, Murphy enjoyed trebles on Wednesday and Saturday last week.

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Loughnane a positive booking for Toomuchforme

Toomuchforme failed to beat a rival at Wolverhampton on Saturday but that effort is best overlooked as she was always on the back foot and behind after receiving a hefty bump at the start. Prior to that, Toomuchforme had knuckled down well to win a five-furlong handicap at Southwell in March, over the same course and distance she tackles on Tuesday (17:30). Toomuchforme remains competitively treated from a handicapping perspective after edging up 3 lb for her course-and-distance success, and this time she will also have the assistance of leading rider Billy Loughnane whose booking has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag. Last year Loughnane set a new 21st century record for winners in a calendar year, and he has also been the most prolific jockey so far in 2026.

Analogical should appreciate more galloping track

Analogical ran his best race yet by Timeform's reckoning when runner-up at Lingfield on his return last month, but he left the impression that there's better to come under more favourable circumstances. Analogical, who was dropping back to a mile and a half having competed over two miles on his final start last season, was ridden positively and gamely stuck to his task, finding plenty to lose out by just a short head. He may have been only narrowly denied, but Analogical didn't look completely at home around Lingfield's sharp all-weather course and Timeform's reporter noted he 'will benefit from return to at least 1¾m and a more galloping track, appealing as just the sort his yard will continue to eke out more from'. The reporter also awarded the Horse In Focus Flag, marking Analogical out as one likely to be of firm interest next time. Analogical duly steps back up to a mile and three-quarters (19:30) at Southwell, where the more galloping nature of the track should allow him to build on the promise of his return at Lingfield.