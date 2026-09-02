Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Strong book of rides for Juddmonte retained rider

There's a welcome uplift in quality ahead of the weekend's action on Thursday as Salisbury's IRE-Incentive, It Pays To Buy Irish Dick Poole Fillies' Stakes card takes centre stage. Aptly, six of the 11 declared runners for the feature at 16:14 were foaled in Ireland, though it's a slight surprise to see no Irish-trained fillies making the journey across the Irish Sea for this Group 3; the 2019 runner-up Millisle, who went down by a short-head, was the most recent. However, there is one notable jockey across from Ireland: Colin Keane. His ride in this race, the Rod Millman-trained C&D winner Fillipas, has something to find on weight-adjusted ratings, but shouldn't be discounted on ground that could encourage further improvement. As well as Hereward in the fillies' maiden at 15:03, Keane rides Juddmonte newcomer Concurrent in the preceding race (15:39), and the same owners' Shipbourne in the competitive mile handicap at 17:24. The last-named won well for the rider on his heavy-ground debut last October and is clearly better than when shaping as if amiss at Newmarket back in July.

Our team discuss the return of Constitution Hill in Saturday's September Stakes at Kempton

Another off the Kingsclere jockey production line

This season's apprentice jockeys' championship is currently led by Jack Callan (40 wins) whose agent has clearly been busy, with the son of Neil picking up 68 more rides than his nearest challenger Ashley Lewis (33) and 82 more than Jack Nicholls (27). The best strike-rate is actually held by Conor Whiteley whose 19 winners have come at 17%, though the most profitable young rider to follow has been Rhys Elliott whose 10% strike-rate has returned a level stakes profit of 202.67. None of those (mainly northern-based jockeys) are riding in Salisbury's opening Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai Apprentice Handicap (13:53), but I've been impressed with Alfie Redman over the last few months - particularly effective on Naval Cop at Chepstow on Monday - and clearly his time with Andrew Balding is rubbing off on him, as it did with the likes of David Probert, Jason Watson, William Buick and Oisin Murphy. Decalogue was slowly away under Whitely when third behind Stormy Music at Newmarket last month, and connections were clearly impressed with the ride that the winner received as they have booked Redman for this ride. With a sharper start, and that form working out well, he should prove hard to beat.

Pedigree Researcher Sally Wright looks at the race and stud career of new young stallion, Too Darn Hot.

Quidhampton Maiden to deliver once more