Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tactics key but Adelaide River can bounce back

The BOYLE Sports Meld Stakes takes centre stage on Thursday, with the nine-furlong Leopardstown Group 3 scheduled for 19:10.

Last year’s winner Snellen is back to defend her crown but has a 3 lb penalty to carry in what looks a slightly deeper renewal in terms of numbers; she beat Purview – who has won his last three starts - by a short-head last term, but faces a sterner overall test here.

This race looks one for grabbing by the scruff of the neck, with a Timeform pace prediction of ‘uncontested’ meaning it’s hard to know who will want to go forward. Isaac Newton left his race in the stalls last month and is a leading player on form, but the three-year-old has never raced near the pace.

Fellow three-year-old Geryon has raced prominently in the past, but he has improved of late (less keen) for being held up, so it’s unlikely connections will want to change that. For all he will appreciate the ground, he looks opposable.

Cowardofthecounty wasn’t ideally placed in a race that turned into a bit of a sprint last time, so similar tactics might leave him vulnerable, a comment that also applies to Syzgy who was progressive in handicaps last term but this looks a step too far.

Clear top on Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings is Adelaide River. He shaped well at the Curragh on his reappearance in May but went backwards at Royal Ascot and still needs to prove that he has returned from Australia a better/the same horse than when he left at the end of 2023.

Having said that, his Group 3 win here came on quick ground when he made all, and as a horse who stays much further, it would be folly for Dylan Browne McMonagle to not make use of his stamina. This looks a good opportunity.