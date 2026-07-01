Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Mullins eyeing a seventh Grimes Hurdle

Last year’s winner Jesse Evans is back to defend his title in the Grimes Hurdle (17:20) and needs respecting after a win over fences at Listowel last month, but the concession of at least 7 lb to his rivals won’t make his task any easier. He’ll also have a different track to contend with this year as the Grade 3 contest has temporarily been moved to Limerick from its usual home of Tipperary. Willie Mullins has won this contest a record six times, most recently with Winter Fog two years ago, and looks to have another likely contender this year in Daddy Long Legs. He ran as though amiss in that 2024 renewal but put up some smart efforts later that season, notably finishing second to stablemate State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle, though that effort flattered him somewhat. Daddy Long Legs was an easy winner of a minor event at Ballinrobe in May on his last run over hurdles and since then has finished second in a maiden at Down Royal back on the Flat. Daddy Long Legs should have the class edge here, topping the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 5 lb ahead of Bowensonfire, though he’s a smart hurdler too and the pick of Gordon Elliott’s trio who may well have been freshened up by a break since the spring.

Indian Land looks well treated for nursery debut

Now we’re into July it’s the start of nursery season and there looks to be a well-treated runner in Kempton’s seven-furlong contest (18:03). ‘Hot Trainer’ Ralph Beckett runs two here, including the filly Rhodes Runner who heads the weights and has been given a mark after just two starts, finishing third in a maiden at Doncaster last time that has worked out well. But it’s stablemate Indian Land who could have been let in lightly as he heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 5 lb. He too has run just twice, faring much better than on his debut at Leicester when stepping up to six furlongs to win a novice at Wolverhampton last time. The handicapper has evidently not rated that form too highly, though the runner-up Blake’s Monarch has since run well to finish in mid-division in the Norfolk Stakes. Indian Land needed every yard of the trip for his short-head win at Wolverhampton, so the further step up in trip here looks sure to suit even better and he has leading claims with more improvement to come. Smart hurdler Tripoli Flyer interesting on Flat handicap debut

Daddy Long Legs had been one of Constitution Hill’s more interesting rivals when the former Champion Hurdle winner made his eagerly awaited Flat debut at Southwell in February, and another was Tripoli Flyer, though the pair ended up finishing only ninth and seventh respectively under Ryan Moore and Billy Loughnane. Tripoli Flyer had some smart bumper form to his name for Fergal O’Brien and has since reached a similar level over hurdles, winning the Dovecote Novices’ at Kempton and finishing a good third in a listed handicap at the latest Punchestown Festival. But since his Flat debut at Southwell, Tripoli Flyer has shaped better in a couple more novices, notably on his latest start at Kempton. Taking on smart three-year-old Water To Wine was another tall order, but Tripoli Flyer wasn’t subjected to too hard a race in running on late for third, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag. A BHA mark of 72 for his handicap debut on the Flat back at Kempton (19:43) makes him an interesting runner in receipt of at least a stone from most of his rivals, especially as he looks open to more improvement on the level.