Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Javert Allen has a style to suit the Red Rum

The Red Rum Handicap Chase (16:40) at Aintree tends to attract a large field but the race is not always as competitive as the numbers would suggest as often those held up off the pace struggle to make an impact.

Timeform's reporters provide Early Position Figures for every runner in every race, denoting whether they led (1), raced prominently (2), raced in mid-division (3), were held up (4) or were at the back (5). In the last ten editions of the Red Rum, seven winners either made the running or raced prominently, two came from mid-division and only one was held up.

Sans Bruit has made the running to win the last two editions of the Red Rum and is respected in his hat-trick bid. He tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb based on the form he showed when winning the Sussex Champion Handicap Chase last year off a BHA mark 6 lb higher than the one he competes from on Thursday. He's again likely to launch a bold bid, though he's not sure to secure an early lead as Javert Allen is also an enthusiastic front runner.

Javert Allen was ridden with more restraint over two and a half miles at Kempton last time but neither the change in tactics nor the trip appeared to suit and Timeform's reporter noted 'forcing tactics back around 2m ought to come next'.

Javert Allen duly drops back in trip, is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time and is likely to be allowed to stride on in a race in which such tactics are usually an advantage. He has made the frame on both starts over two miles this season and looks capable of bagging a decent handicap when the emphasis is firmly on speed.