Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.
Javert Allen has a style to suit the Red Rum
The Red Rum Handicap Chase (16:40) at Aintree tends to attract a large field but the race is not always as competitive as the numbers would suggest as often those held up off the pace struggle to make an impact.
Timeform's reporters provide Early Position Figures for every runner in every race, denoting whether they led (1), raced prominently (2), raced in mid-division (3), were held up (4) or were at the back (5). In the last ten editions of the Red Rum, seven winners either made the running or raced prominently, two came from mid-division and only one was held up.
Sans Bruit has made the running to win the last two editions of the Red Rum and is respected in his hat-trick bid. He tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 4 lb based on the form he showed when winning the Sussex Champion Handicap Chase last year off a BHA mark 6 lb higher than the one he competes from on Thursday. He's again likely to launch a bold bid, though he's not sure to secure an early lead as Javert Allen is also an enthusiastic front runner.
Javert Allen was ridden with more restraint over two and a half miles at Kempton last time but neither the change in tactics nor the trip appeared to suit and Timeform's reporter noted 'forcing tactics back around 2m ought to come next'.
Javert Allen duly drops back in trip, is fitted with cheekpieces for the first time and is likely to be allowed to stride on in a race in which such tactics are usually an advantage. He has made the frame on both starts over two miles this season and looks capable of bagging a decent handicap when the emphasis is firmly on speed.
Naughty Niall's latest effort is working out well
The nine-and-a-half furlong handicap at Wolverhampton in which Naughty Niall finished fourth last time was run at a true gallop and identified by Timeform's reporter as likely to prove solid form for the lowly level. That has proved to be the case as, although the winner hasn't been seen since, the second and the third both won next time out.
Naughty Niall reappears over the same course and distance in the opening race on Thursday's card (17:30) and looks a leading player with such a solid piece of form to his name. This handicap for apprentice riders is also restricted to those rated 55 or below, so is a weaker event than the 0-60 Naughty Niall contested last time.
He narrowly tops Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and looks likely to give a good account under Ryan Kavanagh, one of the most accomplished riders in the field.
Gold Star Hero bidding to enhance all-weather record
Gold Star Hero rewarded support when successful on his reappearance at Chelmsford a couple of weeks ago, taking his record on the all-weather to two wins and a second from three starts.
That recent win also came on a rare outing over six furlongs for a horse who has largely been campaigned at the minimum distance.
Gold Star Hero, therefore, remains unexposed at the trip and on synthetic surfaces, so he's a leading contender for the six-furlong handicap (19:30) at Wolverhampton, with his profile offering encouragement that there could be a bit more to come under these conditions.
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