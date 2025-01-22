Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Thursday.

Note Skelton’s record in Wetherby novice hurdle Most people will be drawn to Chart Topper in the William Hill Betting Done Properly EBF ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle (12:55) at Wetherby on Thursday, given it will be just Willie Mullins’ second ever runner at the track, but Dan Skelton has an excellent record in this race, so you have to take note of Get The Beat.

Indeed, Skelton has won this race four times since 2018, including the last two renewals, and Get The Beat has improved with each start over hurdles since joining the yard this season. He had shown fair form in a bumper on his sole start for Tom Weston at this track last season and he offered something to work on sent hurdling at Uttoxeter in October, a little outpaced when the race began in earnest and also making some novicey mistakes. Get The Beat improved as expected on his next start, having no problem with the step up to two and a half miles, but still looking a little raw, and the winner of that race has proven himself to be a smart novice (won again after and finished third in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle). He was well supported on his latest start at Uttoxeter and progressed further, beaten a length in second and doing all of his best work at the finish. Get The Best is now eligible for handicaps, so it is interesting that connections keep him in this company, and send him to a race where they have tasted plenty of success in the past – he remains open to further improvement.

Racing Podcast: Trials Day Preview

Mullins looking for another winner in Thyestes Chase Willie Mullins is the leading trainer in the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase (14:48) with nine wins and Nick Rockett is arguably the least exposed runner in this year’s renewal – he’s the only horse with the Timeform ‘small p’ attached to his rating.

He was a Grade 2 winner over hurdles and quickly reached a smart level of form over fences last season, opening his account in a maiden chase at Fairyhouse and bettering his form in stronger events afterwards. Nick Rockett was strong in the betting for the Irish Grand National, but looked stretched by that marathon trip, but quickly got back on the up under less-testing conditions when third in another long-distance handicap at Sandown. He started a big price in the ultra-competitive Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown on his return, but he shaped well, still having every chance jumping the last, but tiring on the run-in as if the run was needed. Nick Rockett remains relatively unexposed as a chaser, and continues to leave the impression he is capable of winning a big pot such as this and, seemingly the pick of Paul Townend, he seems sure to launch a bold bid.

What is Sporting Life Plus?

Kosasiempre a horse to follow Stuart Edmunds has a fair record at Huntingdon (16% strike rate) and Kosasiempre looks to have an excellent chance in the Pertemps Network Mares’ Handicap Chase (15:40).

She was steadily progressive over hurdles, winning back-to-back handicaps at Market Rasen in May and June, but she immediately proved herself a better chaser when making a winning debut in this sphere at Leicester last month. Kosasiempre was given a confident ride on that occasion, typically travelling well in rear, making good headway from four out and readily moving clear on the run-in to score with plenty in hand. She should have followed up from 5lb higher at Fakenham just before Christmas, too, and she arguably would have done so at a different track, the sharp left-handed nature not suiting her well. She hung to her right at times and jumped awkwardly, never able to get into a rhythm due to the short run ups to fences, but her superior ability almost got her through (she was also carried right on the run-in). Kosasiempre was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that effort, highlighting her as a horse to back next time, and she looks very interesting back at a more galloping, right-handed track now. She can confirm herself a well-handicapped horse from a 3lb higher mark.