Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Tony McFadden provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Thursday.

Fergal O'Brien the trainer to follow at Huntingdon Since the start of the 2019/20 season no trainer has had more winners at Huntingdon than Fergal O'Brien whose tally of 40 places him seven clear of Dan Skelton, and those 40 winners have been achieved at an impressive strike rate of 27% which compares extremely favourably to his overall record of around 18% in that timeframe. O'Brien also leads the way in terms of winners at Huntingdon this season, with five from 15, and he sends a four-strong team to the track on Thursday, starting with Serious Challenge in the opening two-mile maiden hurdle (12:25). Serious Challenge's only win on the Flat came in a Galway maiden in 2022, but he was highly tried by Jim Bolger and occasionally showed smart form in defeat, including when fourth behind Kyprios in a Group 3 at Leopardstown last season. He was placed in a couple of listed races prior to being sold for 82,000 guineas and is an interesting recruit to jumping, particularly as his brother Sheer Bravado won over hurdles (albeit at a lowly level).

O'Brien will be hopeful of at least one winner at Huntingdon as Sixmilebridge is likely to be a strong favourite in the extended two-and-a-half-mile novice hurdle (14:00). Sixmilebridge was a bumper winner for Ben Pauling last season and shaped well when runner-up at Stratford on his hurdling debut and first start for O'Brien in October. He faced a simple task at Leicester last month but impressed with the style of success, looking to have plenty in the tank as he motored 14 lengths clear, and he still has the Timeform 'small p' to show he is likely to improve further. His main rival here could be Ludlow winner Land Afar who represents the Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls partnership which was successful with its first runner, Moon Rocket, at Southwell on New Year's Day.

Laurens foal First Ambition makes debut at Newcastle There's a notable newcomer at Newcastle on Thursday as First Ambition, the first foal out of six-time Group 1 winner Laurens, makes his debut in the seven-furlong maiden (16:05). Laurens was a Group 1 winner at two, three and four and achieved a very smart Timeform rating of 120. Her career, which included classic success in the French Oaks, was overseen by Karl Burke who is also responsible for First Ambition. Connections have had to be patient with First Ambition, who has just turned four, but it would be little surprise to see the son of Invincible Spirit give a good account on debut for a yard that has had three winners from its eight runners since Christmas. First Ambition is by no means the only well-bred colt in the line-up as Albert Hall is out of a half-sister to Nunthorpe winner Marsha, Great Dream's dam is a close relation to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner King of Change and Lord Capulet is a half-brother to St James's Palace Stakes winner Rosallion. Throw in General Admission, who was a promising runner-up on debut for a leading trainer in Andrew Balding, and this could be a race to note and utilise your Sporting Life My Stable.

Morland bidding to continue flying start to career Jack Morland only sent out his first runner in November and has had just 13 representatives in total, but he's already made an impact with four winners. Morland's last three runners have all won and the young trainer, who was previously assistant to Ed Dunlop and can also call upon experience from a stint in Australia, looks to have a good chance of extending the winning run with Angel of Antrim in the seven-furlong handicap at Newcastle (16:40).

Angel of Antrim has been responsible for two of Morland's wins, both over the same course and distance he tackles on Thursday. The main catalyst for improvement appears to have been the decision to replace his usual cheekpieces with a visor as in the new headgear Angel of Antrim has proved better than ever and has won his last two starts by a cumulative distance of nearly ten lengths. He easily defied an 8 lb hike in the handicap on Saturday and looks well treated under a 5 lb penalty as he's 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this contest.