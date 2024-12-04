Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Thursday.

Three points of interest

Existent of interest down in class Once upon a time, Existent looked like developing into a high-class sprinter, winning back-to-back handicaps on the all-weather (including over this course and distance) in 2022, and he was also beaten just a neck by subsequent two-time Group 1 winner Khaadem in the Palace House Stakes at Newmarket later that year. However, his form has been up and down on the whole since, particularly this year, but as a result he’s tumbled down the weights, and he looks interesting now down in grade in this five-furlong handicap (17:10). Existent is now on a career-low mark of 81 (has been rated as high as 102 with the BHA) and has never raced in as low a grade handicap as the one he tackles on Thursday evening. Furthermore, he has a positive record on the all-weather, and could well be liberated by switching back to an artificial surface for the first time in two and a half years. He has been freshened up by Stuart Williams, who is in good form and also won this race 12 months ago. Existent won’t need to bounce back to his very best to take advantage of this mark, but his natural class makes him a big danger to all at this level. He has the + symbol attached to his rating to show that he may be better than his current rating.

William Walton a notable handicap debutant William Walton’s pedigree jumps off the page in this mile and three quarter handicap (17:40), being a brother to top-class Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist among other smart types, and there should be plenty more to come from him. He is easily the most expensive horse in this field – he cost 725,000 guineas as a yearling – and, though he offered little on his debut, he has shown more on his last two starts switched to the all-weather. William Walton progressed significantly from his initial experience when finishing third to a smart prospect at Kempton in October and he ran to a similar level at Southwell last time. Both of those efforts came over a mile and a half and, on each occasion, he left the impression that the run didn’t get to the bottom of him. He still had plenty to do when caught behind a wall of horses around two furlongs out at Southwell, but stayed on well once in the clear without being given a hard time. William Walton is just the type to improve further now sent handicapping (as denoted by the 'p' attached to his rating) and, while an opening mark of 78 is no gift, he seems sure to relish this longer trip. He represents an excellent yard and goes up against more exposed rivals now.

