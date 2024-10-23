Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Thursday.

Three points of interest Exciting prospect returns for Haggas William Haggas is finishing the season in good form, and he has a very interesting runner in the opening race at Nottingham on Thursday (14:03). Love Dynasty is a well-bred filly who looked something out of the ordinary when making a winning debut in a heavy-ground novice event over seven furlongs at Newmarket around this time last year. There were plenty of choice pedigrees among the newcomers in that race and she easily brushed them all aside, catching the eye moving into contention on the bridle around two furlongs out and readily drawing clear when produced to lead entering the final furlong. Clearly, things haven’t been plain sailing since, as she is now making her return from 11 months off, but there’s no doubt she remains a very exciting prospect and, crucially, she is proven in testing conditions. Love Dynasty remains a pattern-class prospect and should be able to make a winning return before having her sights raised further.

Horse Racing Podcast: Ascot review/Weekend preview

Note rare Carlisle runner for Fry Since taking out his training license, Harry Fry has had only four runners at Carlisle, the first coming in 2013 and the last one in April earlier this year. Two of those horses won, giving him a 50% strike rate at the course, and he interestingly sends just one runner up North on Thursday. That is Geezer Rockstar who goes in the two and a half mile novices’ hurdle (14:20). He looked a good prospect when making a winning start in a bumper in April last year and he progressed quite well over hurdles last season, appreciating the step up to this trip when opening his account in this sphere in a maiden hurdle at Ascot. The combination of the longer trip and move away from testing conditions saw him in a much better light and that form hasn’t worked out badly at all. Geezer Rockstar wasn’t in anywhere near the same form back over two miles on his handicap debut in the competitive Novices’ Championship Final at Sandown when last seen, but that is always a deep race and the drop back to the minimum trip wasn’t in his favour. This looks a much more suitable opportunity on his return to action, the ground and trip will be in his favour, and he sets a good standard on form of those who have experience over hurdles.

Patrick Mullins: Five to Follow

Hat-trick beckons for Temper Trap Temper Trap was on a losing run, but he has been much better since being fitted with a first-time tongue strap, finishing runner-up three times before deservedly getting his head back in front over seven furlongs at Leicester earlier this month. That came in heavy ground and he proved much too good for his rivals, his jockey able to ease him near the finish, and he followed up in similarly impressive fashion at Redcar last week. Temper Trap was always well positioned, produced to lead entering the final furlong and readily moving clear in the closing stages to beat his two main market rivals. He is clearly thriving in testing conditions of late, and connections have wisely turned him out under a 4lb penalty, so he makes plenty of appeal in the mile handicap at Nottingham (17:00) in his hat-trick bid with the step back up in trip no problem.

Tip of the Day Ruby Rascal – 18:30 Southwell Flags: Horse In Focus, Top Rated

Ruby Rascal had looked limited on her first five starts, including two in handicaps, but she showed much improved form returned to the all-weather and upped to seven furlongs when runner-up at Chelmsford recently. She also left the impression that she could have won on another day, travelling fluently in rear but caught behind rivals in the straight, having to wait for a gap and staying on well to the line once in the clear. Ruby Rascal finished never nearer than at the finish, but that was a clear career-best effort, and there may be even more to come from her at this distance on an artificial surface.