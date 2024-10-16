Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Thursday.

Three points of interest

We’re on the road to somewhere Carlisle is not the most convenient racecourse to get to - for all the motorway links mean a generally smooth journey - yet trainers consistently travel serious distances to race at a picturesque venue that places the emphasis firmly on a horse’s stamina rather than speed. There are several horses making round trips of over 500 miles on Thursday, including the Warren Greatrex pair of Abuffalosoldier and the aptly-named Keep Running, but none travel so far as Donnacha who makes the long lonely journey of 325 miles (one way) as the only runner on the card from the Stoodleigh base of Nigel Hawke.

Racing returns to Carlisle on Thursday

It will be an early start, too, as the Jetaway gelding (who is from the family of Irish National winner General Principle) makes his chasing debut in the second race on the card, the Rhino.Bet Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at 13:57. A winner over hurdles at Exeter from a mark of 117 when last seen in April, it looks significant that connections throw Donnacha straight in against some experienced chasers. With a good record fresh, having chased home Bullets Hill and last week’s Welsh Champion Hurdle runner-up Steel Ally on his bumper debut before winning first-time-up last term, another big run looks on the cards (has won both starts when sent off favourite). It might be a long journey home to Devon, but it could be a very happy one.

Interesting runner at Wincanton Thursday’s Fitzdares Handicap Hurdle (16:40) sees some of the leading trainers at the track converging to help create a very interesting handicap. And for once, it’s a Wincanton race that won’t be won by the often-dominant Paul Nicholls (he has no runner). A side plot is the presence of Wreckless Eric, who has his first start for Jonjo and AJ O’Neill since The Megsons moved Their Horses from Ben Pauling. Though it’s early days, the move hasn’t resulted in unanimous success so far, with only Kaylan (for Fergal O’Brien) successful, with Sanda Rena (fourth of 16, beaten nearly 20 lengths) and Jipcot (seventh of 10, beaten 17 lengths) unable to oblige on their first outing for the O’Neills. Hopes will be higher that Wreckless Eric can continue his progression, however, the gelding having confirmed his debut encouragement when winning a junior event at Wetherby and a 10-runner handicap at Huntingdon (by three lengths from Rascal, making smooth headway) at the end of the 2023/24 season. He may do better still, but will likely need to improve again if he is to master the equally progressive, match-fit Rogue King, the returning Admiralty House, and the C&D winners Stormin Crossgales and Princess T.

Jessica Harrington v Aidan O’Brien, part 5 It’s perhaps no surprise that two of Ireland’s leading Flat trainers should have dominated the EquiTom - Equine Clinics Maiden (15:00) at the Curragh over the past four years, but, with two victories apiece, Jessica Harrington and Aidan O’Brien will be having their very own ‘best of nine’ decider when Hypnosis (O’Brien) and Another Night (Harrington) go head-to-head on Thursday. Interestingly, both trainers saddled placed horses when they weren’t winning the race, so this late-season middle-distance maiden is clearly a race that both have got a grip on what type of horse is needed to feature prominently.

Aidan O'Brien - has won the last two renewals

The returning Hypnosis is a brother to three winners, including the very smart High Definition and smart Innisfree, both of whom were winners at two and stayed well. He was unable to follow in their footsteps last season but produced his best effort (fair form) when fifth to subsequent Great Voltigeur winner/Arc third Los Angeles at Tipperary on debut. Another Night has one more run under her belt, but she has failed to progress since finishing fourth at Roscommon on debut. There may be some encouragement to be gleaned from the application of cheekpieces - Harrington has 31 wins from 299 at 10.37% when fitting first-time cheekpieces – but that would still lead to a loss of £130 to £1 at SP. Timeform weight-adjusted ratings suggest that there will be a changing of the guard, with Navan runner-up Liltia a sizable 11 lb clear of next-best Bard of Avon, but it’s not hard to think that O’Brien Snr has once again found the right race for the latest product off his middle-distance conveyor belt.

