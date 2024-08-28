Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Thursday.

Three points of interest Note Fellowes’ runners at Carlisle It is a 540-mile round trip to Carlisle racecourse from Charlie Fellowes’ yard in Newmarket, so it is little surprise that he has had only 12 runners at the Cumbrian track in his training career so far. He has had success, with nine of those runners either winning or hitting the frame, so his two runners at Carlisle on Thursday need noting. Reddeef, who goes in the six-furlong novice (14:48), attracted support on his debut and shaped with plenty of promise, but he was just found wanting for experience at a crucial stage. He has the look of a sprinter, and looks a sure-fire improver now, so has to be respected. His other runner, Rockymountainway, who runs in the seven-furlong handicap (16:20), also arrives with sound credentials. She showed improved form to open her account in a handicap at Ffos Las in June, carrying her head a little bit awkwardly but proving there is nothing wrong with her attitude in the finish. Rockymountainway ran at least as well in defeat when beaten two lengths at Yarmouth last time, beaten only by another thriving three-year-old, and her pedigree suggests she can rate even higher yet. She looks very interesting in what looks a weaker race.

Haggas looking for another winner in Newbury maiden William Haggas won this maiden consecutively in 2018, 2019 and 2021 (there was no 2020 edition) so it is clearly a race that he likes to target with some of his better two-year-olds and, his representative in this year’s renewal, Sky Majesty, looks an intriguing contender on paper. She cost 150,000 guineas as a yearling and she is a half-sister to several winners, including smart Angel Alexander and Democracy Dilemma, who also reached a smart level of form and won as a juvenile. Furthermore, her dam, Majestic Alexander, made a winning debut as a two-year-old, so she is clearly bred to be sharp. Sky Majesty is making a rather belated debut with that in mind, but she has likely taken more time to come to hand, and Haggas has had three juveniles make a winning debut this month. She is owned by a couple of shrewd people and it will be fascinating to see how she fares in the market.

Keke chasing a four-timer Keke has shown much improved form this season, not beaten too far on his first two starts at this track before opening her account for the year over this course and distance in June. He justified strong support to build on previous promise that day and he took another step forward when following up at Down Royal 13 days later, displaying a smart turn of foot once getting a gap to overcome somewhat of a pace bias. Keke was easy to back in his hat-trick bid at the Curragh earlier this month, but that didn’t stop him winning once more, again showing a professional attitude and also highlighting his tactical versatility in the process under a more positive ride. His biggest winning margin on his last three starts is half a length, meaning he is just creeping up the handicap, and he remains a horse to keep on the right side at the minute as he is clearly in the form of his life.

Tip of the Day Warmonger – 19:12 Southwell Flag: Horse In Focus, Hot Trainer

Warmonger was beaten in his first three starts in handicaps, but he is very much on an upward curve now, winning his last three starts in the style of a typically progressive Sir Mark Prescott three-year-old. He landed the odds in style at Lingfield (turf) last month, relishing the step up to two miles for the first time, and he had little problem following up from a 5 lb higher mark at Newbury two weeks later, beating Road To Wembley, who won a Racing League handicap at Newcastle last week. Warmonger completed a hat-trick in style at Kempton last time, too, quite weak in the betting but confirming he’s a horse who is improving in leaps and bounds at present. He was value for at least double the three and three quarter lengths winning margin, and he is expected to defy another 10 lb rise in the weights now.