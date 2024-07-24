Timeform Daily View | Thursday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note ahead of Thursday's action while the tip of the day runs at Doncaster.

Three points of interest Group 1 performers in the Star Stakes

A quick glance at the rollcall of winners of the listed Star Stakes (3.15) reveals plenty, with subsequent six-time Group 1 winner Inspiral (2021) the most high-profile victor in the seven-furlong contest which also includes the likes of Fev Rover (2020) who won a Deauville Group 2 on her next start and added to her haul in some style later in her career with two Grade 1 wins in North America. Though she didn’t add another win, 2022 winner Dance In The Grass was a never-nearer fifth in the following spring’s 1000 Guineas, while last year’s winner Shuwari was placed in the Rockfel and Fillies’ Mile on her next two starts and was considered a major contender for this year’s Classics before a setback ruled her out of the early part of this season. So, is there a Group 1 filly lurking in this year’s renewal? The market suggests that Flaming Stone - a short-priced favourite at the time of writing – could be just that. The Kingman filly created an excellent impression when going in by four lengths at Newbury and that form has been franked by the placed horses running well in defeat since. Her relatives did most of their winning at two, and Flaming Stone has clearly inherited similarly precocious qualities, but she looks a filly who will continue to progress with each start. Del Ray’s Two-Year-Old Trophy entry suggests sights are set slightly lower at this stage, but she showed great promise amongst greenness when winning at Lingfield on debut, while Alla Stella has a Group 2 (Debutante Stakes) entry and is from a successful family at Listed/Group 2/3 level. Love Talk has already chanced her arm at a French Group 3 where she came up short, while Santa Savana does have a Group 3 entry at Ascot this weekend but looks unlikely to take up that engagement whatever unfolds here.

Bank on Balding again in Sandown handicap?

The George Lindon-Travers Memorial Handicap (3.50) has a solid reputation as one of the most informative three-year-old handicaps of the season, having been won in the past by the likes of Hollow Tree (2011), Who Dares Wins (2015) and Jackfinbar (2018) who all went on to enjoy further success, including a Grade 1 over hurdles for the first-named. Hollow Tree was trained by Andrew Balding, one of five winners in this race for the yard since 2011, and Balding actually won three in a row between 2020 and 2022. None of those have yet hit the heights of previous winners, but hopes will be high that Incensed can continue her progression after breaking her maiden tag at Carlisle last time. The examination of stamina seemed to suit that day and with this longer trip in her favour she could rate a touch of value against Timeform ‘Horse In Focus’ Kalidasa who is beautifully bred (a 2.8m guineas colt by Frankel out of So Mi Dar) and is clearly well-thought-of, having been sent off at 3/1-on when making a successful debut at Wolverhampton in January. Fellow Timeform ‘Horse In Focus’ My Dream World looks another who will improve for the longer trip, while we already know that it suits the progressive C&D winner Cock And Bull who has fully earned his step up in class after finishing in the top two in all six handicap starts to date. Given his style of racing - held up for a late challenge - it’s hard to know if the handicapper has got a grip (up another 4lb here).

Two Year Olds: Ready To Run - Richard Fahey

A holiday jaunt to Yarmouth

There may be a brace of Group 3s at Leopardstown – including the O’Brien family benefit Silver Flash Stakes which has been won by Aidan (3), Joseph (1) and Donnacha (1) over the last five seasons – but the ITV cameras head to Yarmouth instead for the curtain-raiser of the 2024 Racing League which sees seven teams competing for £2m+ prize money over 42 races. The teams are led by Kevin Blake, Matt Chapman, Linda Perratt, Chris Hughes, Mick Quinn, Jamie Osborne, and Leonna Mayor, while there are 22 trainers and 9 jockeys, the latter who will be sporting confusingly similar silks which will undoubtedly lead to cheering home the wrong horse. So, who to follow? Saffie Osborne. She grabbed the leading rider award with a final-night treble in 2022 – when helping her father Jamie Osborne’s Wales & The West win the Racing League trophy – and then went wire-to-wire when retaining her title last year. Her four rides on the opening night include Pedro Valentino (7.00) who should appreciate the easier finish having found one too good at Ascot last time, and C&D winner Stone Circle (7.30) who went very close at the track on his seasonal reappearance in April. A slow start didn’t help the chances of Wahraan (8.00) last time at Epsom and he still looks well-treated, while Osborne's book of rides is completed by Parlando (8.30) who made an eye-catching move in defeat at Newmarket earlier this month. With the ground in his favour, a big run is expected. A Saffie Osborne Lucky 15 anyone?

Tip of the Day Brindley – 2.00pm Doncaster Flags: Horse In Focus