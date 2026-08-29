Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Jm Jungle looks best in Beverley Bullet

There’s some better-quality domestic racing than on most Sundays, and Beverley’s card features a competitive renewal of the listed Beverley Bullet Stakes (14:15) over the stiff five furlongs. Punters will have to tread warily, though, because with the going forecast to be ‘soft, heavy in places’, conditions will be more testing than they’ve been anywhere for quite some time. That shouldn’t trouble last year’s winner Shagraan who went on to win another listed race at Ascot in the autumn on soft ground. He left Mick Appleby after that to join Clive Cox this season, a trainer who won this race three years running between 2021 and 2023. Shagraan has yet to really click this season but could do better if first-time cheekpieces have the desired effect, though being drawn highest in stall 11 isn’t ideal. Instead, JM Jungle looks the most interesting dropping back in grade John & Sean Quinn after finishing seventh in first-time blinkers in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York nine days ago when racing away from the main group. A smart sprinter, JM Jungle won the Dash at Epsom and the King George Stakes at Goodwood last year and went closest this season when third in the City Walls Stakes at York on his last run in listed company. He heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, and though it’s been a while since he last encountered testing conditions, his form figures of 3314 on soft or heavy going as a three-year-old are encouraging.

Hannon can claim Prestige again

Goodwood’s highlight is the Prestige Stakes (15:10) for two-year-old fillies over seven furlongs which was won last year by Precise who had only a Cork maiden win to her name ten days earlier at that stage of her career. Of course, Precise went on to be the season’s top two-year-old filly, winning the Moyglare Stud Stakes and Fillies’ Mile before further Group 1 wins this year in the Irish 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes. The fillies in this year’s field of ten have plenty to live up to therefore, though most look open to improvement. Another former winner who went on to better things was the 2017 winner Billesdon Brook, the 66/1 winner of the following season’s 1000 Guineas. In an open renewal, her trainer Richard Hannon has a likely type again with Aperoll who has progressed to win two of her three starts, looking very professional in the process. She was made favourite for her successful debut at Newbury in early-June and was then only beaten around half a length into third behind the Irish colts Nola Soul and On Just Terms in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot. But back against her own sex, Aperoll got back in front again in the listed Star Stakes, travelling well in the lead and then responding gamely when challenged to hold off Bayside View, who takes her on again here, by a neck. Aperoll is entered in the Moyglare herself, as well as the Rockfel Stakes, and should have more to offer.

Catalina worth another chance

There’s Group 3 action at Cork too where 14 fillies have been declared for the Coolmore Stud Little Big Bear Stakes (16:05) over seven furlongs, a race transferred from temporarily closed Tipperary where it was known as the Fairy Bridge Stakes. The winner at Tipperary last year, Princess Child, has been declared again as one of four for Joseph O’Brien, though his best chance may be with ‘Horse In Focus’ Dancing Saxon who found six furlongs on the sharp side last time and will be suited by the return to further. However, Dancing Saxon has a bit to find with Paddy Twomey’s older filly Catalina Delcarpio who is the pick of these on her best form, heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. This is a drop in grade for her, as she was last seen at Royal Ascot in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes, starting third favourite to eventual winner – and dual Group 1 winner since – Blue Bolt. However, Catalina Delcarpio didn’t come up to expectations, beating only two home. Prior to that, though, Catalina Delcarpio had put up a career-best effort when winning the listed Amethyst Stakes at Leopardstown in May where she was suited by being held up off a strong gallop. That was over a mile, having started off over longer trips last year, and this will be her first try over seven furlongs, but if the race is run to suit she has the form to be very competitive at this level.