Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

O’Brien dominance in Curragh maiden can continue Aidan O’Brien has won the 1xbet.ie Supporting Irish Sport Irish European Breeders Fund Fillies Maiden (14:40) three times since its inception five years ago, notably with Oaks, Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks winner Snowfall. He has three runners in this year’s renewal, but the pick is Ibelieveicanfly, who is bred to be smart, and has shown plenty in two starts so far.

Ibelieveicanfly left the impression she needed the run in terms of both fitness and experience on debut at Leopardstown, having every chance in the final furlong but fading close home. She finished behind stablemate Alpha that day and was beaten further by the same rival over this course and distance three weeks ago, though that says more about the progress of the winner rather than acts on a knock on Ibelieveicanfly’s progress and, with that form having a solid look to it, she is the one to beat in this field on form.

Be Patient will be hard to beat Be Patient showed the benefit of his debut experience when opening his account over a mile at Newcastle last season, and he took another step forward when following up on return and handicap debut at Doncaster earlier this month.

The form of his Newcastle win worked out well and he was well suited by the step up to a mile and a quarter, making good progress over two furlongs out to take up the lead in the final furlong and idling close home. That performance marked him out as one to follow – he was given the Horse In Focus Flag – given he had more in hand than the official margin suggests. The Sky Bet Go-Racing-Yorkshire Summer Festival Handicap (16:08) doesn’t look the deepest race for the grade, and a subsequent 6lb rise probably underestimates him, especially as there’s even more to come.

Al Riffa can defend his crown Al Riffa is a very smart horse on his day and he was impressive when winning the 1xbet.ie Proud Supporters Of Irish Racing Curragh Cup (16:25) 12 months ago.

He went on to win the Irish St Leger afterwards and, though he’s yet to win this season, he should have done so at Longchamp in May, left poorly placed in a falsely-run race and left with too much to do. Al Riffa was only beaten a head and, once again, he shaped better than the bare result in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last month. Once more, he was given too much to do, but left the impression he’s still in top form, and he’s very much the one to beat in this field back down in grade and trip – he’s at least 2lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.