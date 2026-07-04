Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

John Ingles provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Altareq can defy big weight

Altareq has 10-5 to shoulder in Ayr’s mile and a quarter handicap (15:15) but, giving weight to lesser rivals, this looks a much less competitive race than those he’s contested so far this season since joining Jim Goldie. Previously with John & Thady Gosden, Altareq caught the eye on his first two starts for his new stable when third at Hamilton and York before a blip at the latter track next time, but Altareq was back to shaping well again on his latest start when third in the Carlisle Bell under Paul Mulrennan for the first time. While that was a drop in grade, it was a good renewal of that historic contest. Slowly away again, Altareq made eye-catching headway from the rear and wasn’t given a hard time in finishing a never-nearer third to Priapos, earning the ‘Horse In Focus’ and ‘Sectional Timing’ flags. That was over just short of a mile which is barely enough of a test for Altareq, even on a stiff track like Carlisle, so the return to further here will suit. Heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings, this looks the chance for Altareq to prove himself a well-handicapped horse.

Kylian can score at Southwell

French striker Kylian Mbappe has already notched six goals at the World Cup, though might have added to that total in Saturday night’s game against Paraguay. His equine namesake hasn’t been so prolific lately, but Kylian is becoming dangerously well handicapped these days and is an interesting runner off top weight in Southwell’s five-furlong handicap (16:15). Trained last season by Archie Watson, Kylian was mainly campaigned abroad after winning a handicap at Wolverhampton on his reappearance and added to that victory with a win in a listed race at Baden-Baden. Since joining Robert Cowell, Kylian has been kept to handicaps and has edged down the weights to an attractive mark, starting the season off 102 but racing here from just 94 which makes him top rated on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Things haven’t always gone Kylian’s way since finishing a good third at Leicester in April, and he shaped better than the bare result on his last start in the Gosforth Park Cup at Newcastle. Back in blinkers (replacing the cheekpieces he’d worn previously this year), he was going well when denied a run over a furlong out before keeping on and finishing with running left in eighth place but was only a couple of lengths behind the winner Al Shabab Storm. Kylian earned the ‘Horse In Focus’ flag for that run, and while a return to six furlongs might have suited him ideally, he looks interesting heading the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and with Jamie Spencer on board for the first time. Dwindling Funds shaping up for sixth course win

Later on Ayr’s card, Goldie can strike again in the mile handicap (17:00) with course specialist Dwindling Funds. Connections experimented with all sorts of distances for Dwindling Funds last season before he got off the mark, trying him from six to thirteen furlongs, but like many from his yard he really thrived on his racing once he got his head in front and from the summer onwards notched six wins, with five of those victories coming at Ayr which earns him the ‘Horses For Courses’ flag. While Dwindling Funds hasn’t won yet this year, his latest start suggested his turn isn’t far away. His second at Musselburgh last Tuesday was actually a career best, running a cracker from 4 lb out of the handicap. Having been denied a run and forced to switch, he kept on well but failed by just a neck to peg back lightly-raced three-year-old Haayimm. Effectively running off a 4 lb lower mark from bottom weight here, Dwindling Funds heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings and looks sure to make another bold bid.