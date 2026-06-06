Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Toyotomi poised to strike The Rod Gaskin Garden Machinery Handicap (13:50) represents a drop in class for Toyotomi and he may be able to open his account for these connections.

He was a useful winner when trained in France, but has taken his time to find his feet for David O’Meara, albeit faced with some stiff tasks. However, Toyotomi ran his best race to date on these shores when a good third in a six-furlong handicap at Thirsk last week, and did so despite not being seen to best effect. He was bumped just after halfway and then didn’t get the clearest run in the closing stages, staying on but short of room, and he’s surely capable of exploiting this mark, which is 10lb lower than when making his handicap debut in the Ayr Gold Cup last year.

Guineas form can come to the fore It looks an interesting renewal of the Weatherbys/British EBF Agnes Keyser Fillies’ Stakes (15:35) with plenty of unexposed fillies on show, but it is the Richard Hughes-trained Rose Ghaiyyath who sets the standard on Timeform ratings.

She made a winning debut in a valuable event at Deauville last season, running to a fairly useful level, and she took a step forward when hitting the frame in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster on her final start last season. Rose Ghaiyyath is clearly well regarded given she made her reappearance in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket and, though she could only finish tenth, she was only beaten five and three quarter lengths, and not at all far behind Precise who has since won the Irish 1000 Guineas impressively. Indeed, that rival clearly took a massive step forward, but so could Rose Ghaiyyath, who did finish in front of Venetian Sun and Inis Mor, who have also both won since. That form is working out really well and, bred to be well suited by this step up in trip, there’s quite a bit to like.

Haggas has the answers in Goodwood Listed event William Haggas won the Tapster Stakes (16:45) with Hamish 12 months ago, but his stablemate Tenability may have too much for the 10-year-old this time around.

He was very progressive last season, completing a four-timer in a competitive handicap at Ascot in September, beating another smart performer by a length, and he lost little in defeat when finishing runner-up in a Group 3 next time (a short head in front of Hamish in receipt of 6lb). Tenability ran his best race to date on his reappearance in the John Porter at Newbury in April, travelling through that race like he has even more to offer as a four-year-old, just succumbing to a couple of superior rivals. This looks an assignment now and, with that run under his belt, he expected to resume winning ways, with the return to likely softer ground not expected to pose a problem.