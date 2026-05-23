Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Timeform provide an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

True Love to land another Guineas double for AOB It’s almost 30 years since Aidan O’Brien won his first Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas (16:30) with Classic Park in 1997 and he goes for a 12th success in the Curragh Classic on Sunday with the strongest of hands.

Three fillies rock up from Ballydoyle and while Beautify is an outsider, True Love and Precise are the first two in the betting with preference very much for the former who looked above-average in Newmarket’s Betfred 1000 Guineas. The daughter of No Nay Never has progressed well from two to three, both physically and performance-wise, while if anything she looked suited by the step up in trip to a mile for all there were stamina doubts pre-Newmarket. She tanked along on the Rowley Mile before keeping on well for a comfortable length-and-three-quarter success and it’s no wonder Ryan Moore jumps off Precise to ride her here, True Love now 4lb superior to her stablemate on 129p. Winter and Hermosa both went on to complete a Guineas double for O’Brien in this race and any even-money about True Love following in their hoofprints looks a fair price considering her dominance last time.

Minnie Hauk to strike Gold over 10 furlongs Minnie Hauk had a brilliant season as a three-year-old, winning all the Oaks you can think of, before signing off her European campaign with a head defeat to Daryz in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

She wasn’t at her best around the tight turns of Del Mar after that, but her run in the Breeders’ Cup Turf is easily excused given it came just three weeks after the Arc in a race that didn’t go her way at all. It was pleasing to see her return with a win in the Mooresbridge Stakes after six months off on May 4, a good opportunity down in grade but one she took pleasingly in cosy fashion over a trip short of her optimum. The big question on Sunday is if she can win over 10 furlongs at the highest level in the Tattersalls Gold Cup (15:55), but the winner of the Mooresbridge has gone on to win this race in each of the last two years and such is her class edge Minnie Hauk can make it three in a row. She is 7lb clear of Almaqam on the weight-adjusted Timeform ratings and with race fitness on her side she can make her proven quality count. If she does she could head to the Prince Of Wales’s for a potential blockbuster rematch with Daryz on day two of Royal Ascot.

Minnie Hauk

Prevalence looks made to measure for Lyons Ger Lyons’ Prevalence caught the eye in third on her handicap debut last time out and she can exploit a lenient-looking mark in the BYD At Finlay Motor Group Spring Fillies Handicap (14:45).