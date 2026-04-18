Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Nic Doggett provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Skelton targeting elusive win – for once

At the time of writing, Dan Skelton is yet to break the (self-imposed) £5m prize money target for this season, but it surely won’t be long. Citing his father Nick’s influence, having seen his Olympic showjumping exploits as a child, Skelton appears determined to set records that could stand for some time. "Next season I want to beat Martin Pipe's jumps record of 243 winners in a season," he explained. Team Skelton head to Plumpton en-masse on Sunday, bidding to secure a first win of the season at the East Sussex venue, and the likes of Delganey Deadline (14:17), Loriko and Ballyeaston (14:52), Top Guy and Tranquil Sea (15:27), and Notnowlinda (17:12) should ensure that the yard doesn’t come away empty handed. Timeform’s weight-adjusted ratings suggest that, for all Harry Skelton rides their stable newcomer Ballyeaston, Loriko should be the banker. He is 13 lb clear on ratings, and though turned over at odds-on here earlier this month, doesn’t appear to face anything of the calibre of Flash Man on Sunday. He can make all with cheekpieces applied for the first time. Along with Plumpton, a winner at Perth has also eluded Skelton this term – the only two of the 41 racecourses where he hasn't tasted success. “It’s never been done before so we’re going to give it our best shot,” Skelton said on Friday. “We just can’t quite seem to get over the line at Plumpton, but maybe Sunday will be the day that we do.”

Read about Dan Skelton's latest acquisitions at the Tattersalls Cheltenham Sale

AMO Racing key to the opener at the Curragh

Over in Ireland, the Curragh’s billing is topped by British raider Royal Rhyme in the Group 3 Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Alleged Stakes (15:35). His last visit to the course ended in a midfield finish in the Group 1 Tattersalls Gold Cup 11 months ago, but clearly this easier company should suit, for all Green Impact, Red Letter, Twain and the progressive Beset represents a strong set of opponents. However, the opening Arizona Blaze Standing At The Irish National Stud Irish EBF Race (13:15) catches my eye, too. Arizona Blaze, a son of Sergei Prokofiev, now stands for €12,500 following a racing career for Adrian Murray that began with a debut success at the Curragh in March, included a Group 3 win here two months later and saw his juvenile campaign sign off with a fine second to Magnum Force in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint at Del Mar. His second season again began with a reappearance success in March, this time at Dundalk, before a Group 3 win at Chantilly and a neck-second in the Commonwealth Cup. Following a Group 2 win, again here at the Curragh, he finally gained a well-deserved top-level success when beating Nighteyes in the Flying Five Stakes at which venue? Yes, you guessed it, here. As the poster boy for both the Curragh and the Irish National Stud, expect to see plenty of his offspring in this race in the future, but for now it’s left to his owners – AMO Racing – to keep him in the headlines before his first crop reach the racecourse. They have two of the five runners on Sunday, both by Persian Force, with newcomer What A Girl Wants joined by Brocklesby third Blixen Force. Colin Keane looks an interesting booking for the former, whose dam won on debut, while the latter’s Doncaster form is relatively untested but the fifth Rlasthorpe ran well in defeat the other day. In addition, the yard also runs Belle Island who has twice run very well at Dundalk. Of their rivals, four of Star Prospect’s siblings have won but none were particularly precocious, and the more obvious newcomer is the Ballydoyle runner Carry The Flag. However, it’s also worth noting that none of his siblings won first-time-out and they have tended to excel over further. This looks likely to head back to the Mullingar stables of Robson De Aguiar – one-time assistant to Murray – but it’s hard to know which of his three will prevail.

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