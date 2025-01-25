Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday.

Take note of O’Brien runner at Sedgefield Fergal O’Brien doesn’t have too many runners at Sedgefield, saddling only five in the last year, but two of those have won, and an overall strike rate of 21% isn’t too shabby. He has just the one runner at the track on Sunday, namely Jakana in the Vickers.Bet Independent Family Owned Bookmakers Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle (14:40).

She showed a little bit of temperament in bumpers last season, but she seemingly was just a slow learner, and she has shown improved form since sent hurdling recently, even though inexperience was arguably the costing factor to her not making a winning start in this sphere. Jakana looked awkward and lost her position on the turn that day, before plugging on again in the closing stages, but she showed the benefit of that experience when opening her account at Southwell last month. Her head carriage was a little awkward, but she showed plenty of spirit under pressure, asserting on the run-in and having something in hand at the line. That form sets the standard in this field and, seemingly one who is still learning on the job, she’s entitled to come forward again.

Fry a trainer to follow at Fontwell Harry Fry has a good record at Fontwell, operating at a strike rate of 25%, and he sends one runner to the track on Sunday in the shape of Kap Quest, who goes in the Betgoodwin Best New UK Bookie EBF ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle (15:20).

He is from a good French family, and has progressed steadily in three runs over hurdles this season, building on previous promise when opening his account in a maiden hurdle at Exeter last month. Admittedly, that probably wasn’t the strongest race of its type, and the three that dominated the betting all had a chance coming down to the last, but Kap Quest readily asserted on the run-in and looks capable of better still. Indeed, he still looked a work in progress on that occasion, wandering approaching the second-last, but he knuckled down well, and he looks the most progressive horse in this line up.

Hughes a jockey to follow at Sedgefield In the last five seasons, no jockey has ridden more winners than former Champion Jockey Brian Hughes, who has been successful 78 times in that period. To put some context on that number, Sean Quinlan is next best with 33. Hughes has a good book of rides on Sunday and one who looks very interesting is Klitschko in the Premier Flex Plus Canine Joint Supplement Handicap Hurdle (16:13).

He looked very promising when landing the odds on his debut in a bumper for Alan King and he showed a fair level of form when opening his account at the third attempt over hurdles at Plumpton. Klitschko didn’t quite progress as expected in handicaps last season, and was picked up by current connections for £18,000 as a result. He didn’t show much on his yard debut, but he underwent a breathing operation after, and produced a much better display at Catterick over the Christmas period. He wasn’t seen to best effect, either, held up in a steadily-run race, and doing all of his best work at the finish. Hughes is back on board now and he must be considered from a career-low mark in a winnable race.