Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

We provide an overview of the key things to note on the racing front on Sunday afternoon.

Three points of interest When is a course specialist not a course specialist? In the case of Cuban Rock, it’s when he runs over six furlongs. A regular at the Scottish tracks, the oft-raced four-year-old has form figures of 11-6 - beating just one horse home on each occasion - when racing over the longer trip at Hamilton, compared to 2-2-1 over five furlongs in Lanarkshire. However, Sunday sees Jim Goldie’s charge – who does qualify for Timeform’s ‘course positive’ flag - return to his happy place in what looks a very winnable race, the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap at 2.42. The Havana Grey gelding is now 4 lb below his highest winning mark and is reunited with in-form jockey Amie Waugh, who has ridden him nine times in total and was on board for his last win (over C&D in July). And what makes it all the more confusing? Cuban Rock has actually won over as far as a mile before! This game...

Apple of her trainer’s eye The Usave Business Energy Specialist Fillies' Handicap at 3.42 looks a very competitive race, but that won’t worry connections of Iris Dancer who has won the last two renewals. Her 2022 success came at odds of 17/2, relatively unfancied in the market after a string of below-par efforts in cheekpieces which were swapped for blinkers, while her 2023 win saw her sent off at 13/2 despite coming into the race on the back of a fourth C&D success. In total, the Tristan Davidson-trained mare – who is owned by the Auld Pals – now has six C&D wins to her name, with her other career successes coming at Carlisle and Ripon, and the handicapper has given her a chance of yet another as she is down to a mark of 68. Her last run off that mark? You guessed it, a win, though it was a bit further south at Carlisle. You’d be a brave person to back against her winning again.

Plumpton back in action Racing returns to Plumpton on Sunday for the first time since May, when it signed off with the Happy 60th Farmer Richard Open National Hunt Flat Race which was won by the exciting prospect Dance And Glance. Sunday’s card features another birthday being celebrated, and the Happy 65th Birthday Peter Mellett Juvenile Hurdle at 3.20 is a race that has been won by some good horses in the past, with the rollcall of winners including four for Sheena West, led by 2022 winner Mr Freedom. As you might expect, Gary Moore has had similar joy at his local track, and – now in partnership with his son Josh – he saddles Our Papa Smurf, a modest handicapper on the Flat who won at Goodwood in June but ran as if amiss at Epsom when last seen. He’s beautifully bred, his dam an unraced half-sister to 1m Group 1 winner Lillie Langtry (dam of 1,000 Guineas/Oaks winner Minding), and looks a leading contender. Beverley winner Little Venice tries a hood for the first time on her second start for Neil Mulholland, whilst Character Testing and Rogue King are the only runners who have jumped a hurdle in public, the pair both finishing placed first time up with the form of the last-named looking a touch stronger.

Tip of the Day Hierarchy - 4.42 Hamilton