Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest Dods looking for another winner in Garrowby Stakes Michael Dods has a brilliant record in the Starman At Tally Ho Stud Garrowby Stakes (16:00), winning three of the last four renewals, including the last two, and he is represented by Azure Blue this year. Azure Blue has progressed rapidly through the ranks since around July 2022, completing a four-timer in the Duke of York Stakes over this course and distance in May last year, and she got her season back on track to some extent when dead-heating in listed company at Ayr in June. She wasn’t in quite the same form in the Nunthorpe back at this venue recently, finding everything happening a bit quickly, while that was also her first start for two months, so she’s entitled to be sharper now. This is also an easier assignment and on the pick of her efforts she has the ability to be more than competitive in this field.

Balding has impressive record at York this season Andrew Balding is the leading trainer at York this season with seven winners, which have yielded him a £1 level-stakes profit of £31.50, so he is definitely a trainer to note. Balding sends six horses to the Knavesmire on Sunday and the pick of them could be Dance And Romance who goes in the six-furlong handicap (16:35). She has a good sprinting pedigree and she has looked a bright prospect so far this year, making a winning debut at Southwell and landing good market support when also making a winning handicap debut at Nottingham in July. Dance And Romance was again strong in the betting for a competitive handicap at Goodwood last time, doing nothing obviously wrong in defeat and leaving the impression she has more races in her. Her draw in stall 19 might not be ideal, but she arrives less exposed than most, and could be better than a handicapper.

Newland & Insole in terrific form Dr Richard Newland & Jamie Insole come out top on Timeform’s standings of the most in-form yard in National Hunt racing and both of their runners at Fontwell on Sunday need noting. Strictly Tango, who runs in the maiden hurdle over two miles and three furlongs, looks particularly interesting having his first start for these connections. He displayed ability amidst greenness on his sole start under Rules when finishing third in a maiden hurdle at Downpatrick in July, shaping as though he’d appreciate the stiffer test he gets here, and he has joined a yard that excel with new recruits. They also run Rajjmataz in the two and a half mile handicap chase (16:15). He proved better than ever to open his account in a handicap over this course and distance in May, doing so impressively, cruising clear of his rivals after the second last. Some sloppy jumping proved the difference when not beaten far at Uttoxeter when last seen, but he still ran creditably, and he remains a horse to be positive about on his return from a break with first-time cheekpieces fitted.

Tip of the Day Yes I’m Mali – 14:50 York Flags: Hot Trainer, Top Rated

Yes I’m Mali started favourite and duly made a winning debut at Wetherby in June, overcoming inexperience but looking a nice prospect as he cosily got the better of a next-time-out winner. He was disappointing next time, but he has got back on track in handicaps the last twice, producing a big career-best effort when winning a big-field nursery over this course and distance at the Ebor meeting last month. Yes I’m Mali also displayed a terrific attitude on that occasion, digging deep under pressure once tackled in the closing stages and proving very game to hold off the challengers. That race is already working out and Yes I’m Mali looks a big player from a 5 lb higher mark in what looks a less-competitive handicap.