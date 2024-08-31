Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.
Julia Fielden isn’t a trainer who is renowned for training juveniles, but she appears to have a very good chance with One For Harvey on Sunday.
One For Harvey was in fact Fielden’s first two-year-old runner of the year, so it was encouraging to see that she was backed at long odds, and showed up really well on her debut at Kempton recently.
She was just unable to quicken with the two who finished in front of her on that occasion, but the form has been franked since, and given how speedily bred she is, she looks very interesting dropped to five furlongs now.
Furthermore, she represents a trainer that has a 20% strike rate at this track with juveniles, producing a £1 level stakes profit of £13.
On Timeform’s scale, there is no trainer in better form in Britain at the minute than Dan Skelton, and he has an array of runners at Worcester on Sunday.
All of his runners need respecting, but one of his better chances looks to be Get With It, who goes in the opening handicap chase over 23 furlongs (14:10).
He shaped well on his first start for Skelton – after making an eye-catching stable switch from Rose Dobbin – over three and a quarter miles at Uttoxeter and was also strong in the market.
The combination of the longest trip he’s raced over along with a five-month absence seemingly told as he tired in the closing stages, but he moved through that race like a well-handicapped horse, and he’s well worth another chance to prove it now.
The Scott Dixon-trained Shaw Park is building an excellent record at Brighton, his form figures reading 421121, and all of those wins came over this course and distance.
Also, all three wins have come under promising claimer Mikkel Mortensen, the latest of those coming 12 days ago.
Shaw Park was ridden prominently on that occasion, leading the main group but in around third position when asked for his challenge two furlongs out, finding plenty to hit the front inside the final furlong. He clearly loves it round here and he seems sure to launch another bold bid.
Flag: Horse In Focus
Super Sox built on the promise of her first two starts when opening her account over seven furlongs at the Curragh in May, putting her experience to good use but readily on top of two next-time-out winers in second and third.
She was off the track for three months after, but confirmed she’s a filly improving in leaps and bounds when taking the step up into listed class in her stride with an impressive victory at Cork last month.
It is worth noting that she carried 2 lb overweight that day, too, displaying a smart turn of foot to win readily. Super Sox appeals as a filly who has even more to offer and is expected to go very close now moving into pattern company.
