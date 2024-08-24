Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Three points of interest Osborne has a good record at Goodwood this season Saffie Osborne has only had 12 rides at Goodwood so far this season, but four of those have won, earning her an excellent strike rate of 33.3%. She has two rides at the track on Sunday, both coming in competitive handicaps for her father Jamie. Of the two, it is Wodao who makes the most appeal. He was a two-time winner for Donnacha O’Brien in Ireland, notably a listed event over five furlongs at Tipperary, showing useful form, as he did when finishing runner-up on his first two starts last season. Wodao lost his way afterwards, albeit set some stiff tasks, and he shaped as though he’d come on for the run on his first start for these connections at Newcastle in June. That was a strong race and, given he handles testing conditions well, he’s entitled to be more competitive now.

Appleby a trainer to follow at Goodwood Of Mick Appleby’s eight runners at Goodwood this season, five of them have won, operating at a remarkable 62.5% strike rate at the track, while he also has a very healthy level-stakes profit of £50.12. They included a famous double at Glorious Goodwood with Big Mojo and Big Evs and he has Baldomero and Howth running for him on Sunday. The latter seemingly has it all to do, but the likeable Baldomero does look interesting. His last win came over this course and distance in heavy ground in May and he is now 3lb lower than that winning mark. Conditions will be no problem for him and he may offer some value.

Balding an in-form trainer On Timeform’s scale, barring Sir Michael Stoute, who has no runners on Sunday, Andrew Balding is the hottest trainer around at the minute and he has three runners at the track on Sunday. The most interesting of those is seven-year-old King’s Lynn who, admittedly, may not be the force of old, but he is holding his form well at present. He hasn’t won for two years, but that win did come in the Temple Stakes at Haydock, and he made the frame for the fifth time in his last six starts over six furlongs at Wolverhampton earlier this month, and that form received a boost when Marine Wave won a listed event a Pontefract recently. King’s Lynn races from the same mark now and he is well worth a try at seven furlongs.

Tip of the Day Emeralds Pride – 14:05 Beverley Flag: Horse In Focus

Emeralds Pride has a good record over this course and distance, her form figures reading 21176 and she shaped better than the bare result on her latest start here 10 days ago. She wasn’t drawn well on that occasion, while she was also squeezed at the start, having to race widest of all in midfield and never able to get into the race. Emeralds Pride is now just 1lb higher than her last winning mark and, having fared better with the draw, she should be competitive in this field.