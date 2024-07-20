Timeform Daily View | Sunday preview and tips

John Ingles of Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note for Sunday's racing.

Three points of interest First foal of high-class Ballydoyle mare Magical makes her debut Group 1 winner Rhododendron has already made a successful transition to becoming a very successful broodmare and now it’s the turn of her year-younger sister Magical to see if she can follow suit. With wins in the Fillies’ Mile, Prix de l’Opera and Lockinge Stakes, Rhododendron won top-level races at two, three, four, and has now achieved further fame as the dam of Auguste Rodin who’s set to bid for another Group 1 win in next Saturday’s King George at Ascot. Rhododendron achieved a Timeform rating of 120 but her sister Magical was better still, peaking at a high-class 128. She gained her first Group 1 win in the Fillies & Mares Stakes as a three-year-old and went on to win another six times at the highest level, including the Champion Stakes back at Ascot and two editions of the Irish Champion Stakes, proving splendidly tough and genuine as well as being one of the best fillies Aidan O’Brien has trained. For her first mating, Magical was sent to Dubawi and the resulting filly, named Ballet Slippers, makes her debut in the two-year-old fillies’ maiden at the Curragh (13:40). She’s also been entered for the Moyglare Stud Stakes, a race in which her dam was beaten a short head. Magical herself found one too good on her debut over six furlongs on this corresponding card seven years ago and it would be no disgrace if Ballet Slippers had to settle for second either as Ger Lyons’ Juddmonte filly Red Letter sets a high standard after her narrow defeat to Ballydoyle’s very promising Lake Victoria in a similar event here just over three weeks ago.

Two Year Olds: Ready To Run - Richard Fahey

Jackie Oh the class act in Group 3 return Last seen being beaten a couple of necks behind Poptronic and Bluestocking in the Group 1 Fillies & Mares Stakes on Champions Day at Ascot last October, Jackie Oh makes her belated return in a Group 3 at the Curragh (16:20) run this year as the Meadow Court Stakes. Her smart efforts last year makes her the clear pick on form here, fully 7 lb ahead of her closest rivals in the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Jackie Oh proved a likeable filly last year in what was her first season of racing. She made a winning debut over a mile at Naas in the spring and ended the year with some other good runs in defeat prior to Ascot as she also finished second in the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh and in the Prix de L’Opera at Longchamp where she was only beaten a neck by Blue Rose Cen. Along the way, Jackie Oh also won the 2023 edition of this race which was run at Gowran last year, providing Aidan O’Brien with his fifth win in the contest and second in a row – the above-mentioned Magical was another former winner for Ballydoyle when it was run as the Kilboy Estate Stakes. Jackie Oh has bigger targets back over further later in the season judging from her Yorkshire Oaks entry and, while her rivals might hold a fitness edge, she looks capable of a repeat success if returning anywhere near her best. McCain and Hughes on a rare raid in Devon Neither Donald McCain nor Brian Hughes is a frequent visitor to Newton Abbot so it looks significant that one of the most successful trainer-jockey combinations in the North have Dripsey Moon as their sole runner at the Devon track in the staying handicap chase for novices (16:45). McCain notched a double in June 2019 when last successful at Newton Abbot whereas Hughes has struck there more recently, being twice successful last summer – from his sole rides on those cards – and from a total of just five rides at the track last season. A dual winner in points last year and a chasing type on looks, Dripsey Moon kept good company in novice hurdles for John McConnell last season which included contesting the Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival. While out of his depth there, he took well to chasing at the first attempt on his debut for his new yard when going down by a neck to Riskintheground in a novice handicap at Uttoxeter late last month, jumping well in the main and leading for much of the final circuit. Whilst open to improvement and making plenty of appeal up in trip, Dripsey Moon nonetheless has to give weight to a thriving rival in Jerrash who is seeking a hat-trick for the in-form yard of Peter & Michael Bowen.

Tip of the Day Borderline Boss – 14:52 Redcar Flags: Horse In Focus, Top-Rated

Trained by Kevin Ryan, Borderline Boss is a half-brother to his stable’s most recent Ayr Gold Cup winner Bielsa but the indications are that he’ll be suited by a bit further than that smart sprinter. That was certainly the impression he gave when showing improved form on his reappearance at Doncaster over six furlongs last month. Strong in the betting despite an eight-month absence and making his handicap debut in first-time cheekpieces, Borderline Boss was always up with the pace but got outpaced under two furlongs out before rallying inside the final furlong to go down by half a length to another improving rival Kurimu. Borderline Boss heads the Timeform weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb here and, back up in trip after three runs over seven furlongs last year, he can go a place better this time.