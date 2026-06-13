Timeform Daily View | Suday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Sunday.

Optician likely to offer value down in class The Apres Christmas Village At Doncaster Racecourse Apprentice Handicap (14:00) doesn’t look the strongest race of its type and Optician may offer some value.

All of his wins to date have come on the all-weather, but he’s equally as effective on turf, and it is probably best to put a line through his latest run at Thirsk, where things didn’t pan out ideally. He didn’t settle fully on his first start for eight weeks, was posted out wide and didn’t get the clearest of runs. Optician was unable to recover afterwards and wasn’t given a hard time, but he’s now below his last winning mark, and isn’t long with this yard, either. Optician is now in a lesser handicap and represents a stable that are going along nicely at present, so a much better run is expected.

Likely strong pace will suit Headmaster The Mallow Handicap (14:37) at Cork looks likely to be run at a breakneck pace, and that will suit Headmaster, who managed to win a couple of times for William Haggas last season, notably a useful, heavy-ground handicap at Newbury which produced a good timefigure.

He changed hands for 48,000 guineas soon after and built on his promising stable debut when winning a big-field handicap at the Curragh last month in the style of one who has plenty more to offer. That was a remarkable last-gasp success that highlighted not only untapped ability but also athleticism and manoeuvrability, his rider also deserving plenty of plaudits for holding his nerve when room to challenge was at a premium in the closing stages. He has the Horse In Focus Flag as a result and a 5lb rise shouldn’t be insurmountable.

Magic Boy has more to offer this season The first division of the Grace And Dotty Fedoras And Feathers Handicap (16:05) looks open, but Magic Boy appeals as one who can rate even higher this season, and looks one to keep on side.

He was steadily progressive last season, culminating with a win in a seven-furlong handicap at Redcar, showing a good attitude at the finish having been keener than ideal early. Magic Boy also ran a race full of promise over six furlongs on his return from seven months off at Ripon 11 days ago, showing plenty of dash back in trip and beating all bar the thriving winner emphatically. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag for that performance, marking him out as one to follow and, with that run under his belt, and back up to seven furlongs, he seems sure to launch another bold bid.

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