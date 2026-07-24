Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Damysus clear on Timeform ratings in Sky Bet York Stakes Damysus finished runner-up to Pride of Arras in the Dante Stakes last season, but has since developed into a very smart colt, and looks the one to beat in the Sky Bet York Stakes (14:35).

He was still very raw that day, and the Derby came too soon in his development, too, but following a break, he showed he’d matured by winning a listed race at Deauville and the Darely Stakes at Newmarket in good style. Damysus also proved better than ever on his return when completing a hat-trick in the Earl of Sefton Stakes in the manner of one who can make his mark at the top level this season. Indeed, he has failed to deliver in the Lockinge and Queen Anne Stakes since, but both of those races were over a mile, and he will be much happier back at a mile and a quarter now. He’s a grand type physically, very much the type to go on progressing this year, and he’s totally unexposed at this trip.

Amazing Journey ahead of his mark It looks another competitive renewal of the Moet & Chandon International Handicap (14:55), but from a handicapping perspective it is the Jamie Osborne-trained Amazing Journey who stands out.

He has made big strides in handicaps this year having been gelded over the winter, winning at Kempton last month before going down narrowly to another in-form rival at Epsom. Amazing Journey proved better than ever when quickly resuming winning ways over six furlongs at this course a fortnight ago, value for extra given he came from the rear of the field to settle matters with a smart turn of foot. He was given the Horse In Focus Flag for that success, marking him out as one to follow and, though all of his wins have come at six furlongs, he has proven he stays seven in the past. Amazing Journey is officially 5lb ahead of his mark – and 2lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings – under a 3lb penalty and this track suits his run style well.

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Calandagan can retain his crown Calandagan is Timeform’s highest-rated horse in Europe, and he was impressive when beating Kalpana by a length in this race 12 months ago.

He’s barely put a foot wrong since, too, going on to beat Ombusdsman and Almaqam in the Juddmonte International next time, form which could hardly have worked out better, and then gaining more top-level success when getting the better of Masquerade Ball in the Japan Cup. Admittedly, he hasn’t quite been at that sort of level formwise so far this year, but his only blip came in the Coronation Cup when the ground had gone against him, and he proved that run didn’t have a lasting effect when winning his second Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud earlier this month. He didn’t need to be at his best, but still showcased his smart turn of foot, only needing to be pushed out to narrowly prevail. This looks a mouth-watering renewal of the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes (15:35), but he’s still the one to beat.