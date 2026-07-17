Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

More to come from Baileys Khelstar at two miles The Charlie Johnston-trained Baileys Khelstar arguably arrives with the most progressive profile in the Pertemps Network Handicap (14:25) and he’s taken to complete a hat-trick.

He has a more or less exemplary record over two miles with form figures of 1211 and he was impressive when winning over this course and distance a couple of starts ago. Admittedly, he started the 2/1-on favourite for that contest, but he looked a handicapper to follow on that occasion. Baileys Khelstar did especially well to overcome a slow gallop when following up at Kempton last week, too, deserving extra credit for coming from as far back as he did to take up the lead close home. The handicapper has raised him just 3lb for that success, but he was value for much more, and the return to this more galloping track with its long straight should suit him even better. He remains relatively lightly raced for a six-year-old and could yet have more to offer.

Miss Scott can reverse Manaar form The Darley EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes (16:12) sees a rematch between Manaar and Miss Scott, who finished one-two in a similar event over nine furlongs at this course last month.

Manaar looked a useful prospect on that occasion, making a winning debut despite being noisy and green in the preliminaries, and is sure to progress further, but Miss Scott meets her on 7lb better terms now, so is weighted to reverse that form. Miss Scott is bred to be smart and she looked just that as she made a winning debut over seven furlongs on her sole start last year, and there was nothing wrong with her return to action, either, keeping on all the way to the line when headed in the final furlong. There is plenty about her physically, so she’s entitled to take a step forward from that run, and this longer trip should suit too. With that in mind, and the pull in the weights, she’s expected to come out on top this time.

Thundering On can bounce back in Irish Oaks Thundering On only opened her account in April, but she did so in good fashion in a Group 3 event, and improved a chunk to win the Oaks at Epsom in the style of a high-class filly.

The step up to a mile and a half for the first time was a clear catalyst for that improvement, very confidently ridden under a more patient ride, and the turn of foot she produced having travelling powerfully into contention was most impressive. Indeed, she produced the best performance in the Oaks this century on Timeform ratings, and as a result she was a short-priced favourite to follow up in the Pretty Polly Stakes three weeks ago. She wasn’t in the same form that day, but she was found to be coughing post-race, which is an obvious excuse for her below-par display, so it’s probably best to forgive her that effort. The return to a mile and a half will be in her favour and she sets a very tall standard on form in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks (16:35) – she’s at least 12lb clear on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.