Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Timeform provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

‘Horse In Focus’ Tribal Chief looks well handicapped A typically competitive renewal of the Coral Challenge (14:25), but Timeform weight-adjusted ratings are headed by Tribal Chief, and he looks the pick at the weights.

He can be slowly away, and his run style can often leave him a hostage to fortune, but he’s shaped very well in a couple of starts this season, and the form is pretty strong, too. Tribal Chief was doing all of his best work at the finish on his return in the Lincoln at Doncaster, not beaten far by subsequent Hunt Cup winner, and it was a similar story in the Victoria Cup at Ascot last time. That was over seven furlongs and he left the impression he’d have gone close to winning had that been over a mile, again not getting the clearest run but doing enough to suggest he’s on a good mark and in top form. He didn’t get in the Hunt Cup, so arrives a fresh horse, and is a classy operator on his day.

Unbeaten Secret of Life can bridge the gap It looks an open renewal of the Coral Distaff (15:00), but Secret of Life brings the most progressive profile to the table, and she can make the requisite improvement to maintain her unbeaten record upped in grade.

She was comfortably on top at the line when making a winning debut at Wolverhampton on her sole start last season and she looked potentially smart when defying a nine-month absence in a better race at Haydock in May. Secret of Life had no problem with soft ground on that occasion, while the manner of that success suggests she’s a least a listed or minor pattern-class filly. The runner-up, who she was conceding 7lb to, has won since to give the form a boost and, out of a smart mare, she’s just the type who will go on improving this year. There isn’t much between her and the standard setters and she’s clearly open to the most progress.

Klassleader looks a pattern horse in a handicap This year’s renewal of the Old Newton Cup (15:15) will be run on the July Course at Newmarket due to Haydock still not safe to race on and the standout horse is the William Haggas-trained Klassleader.

He’s always appealed as one who would do even better as a four-year-old, and he proved that straight away when making a winning return in a competitive handicap at York, impressing with the way he picked up a better-placed pair and came clear late on. Klassleader was well on top at the finish, having the reopposing Plage de Havre back in third position and, even with a big swing at the weights, it’s hard to see that rival reversing the form. Klassleader is a horse on his way to pattern company and a subsequent 8lb rise for his York rout almost certainly underestimates him. He’s the only horse in the field with the ‘Timeform small p’ attached to his rating, denoting further improvement is forthcoming, and he also has the Horse In Focus Flag – he’s one to keep on the right side.