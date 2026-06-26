Timeform Daily View | Saturday preview and tips

Andrew Asquith provides an overview of the key things to note on Saturday.

Timeform Flags point to Fortification Fortification has shown improved form since joining Brian Ellison, causing a shock when a 40/1 winner on his stable debut over this course and distance last month, and he looks interesting in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dash Handicap (14:25).

There was no fluke about that performance, and he showed much improved form to win that very competitive handicap which is working out well. He wasn’t beaten far in another big-field contest at this course next time, losing little in defeat, and he caught the eye upped to six furlongs last time. Fortification shaped most encouragingly from a poor track position, all of the others in the first six all coming from a single-figure stall, and he was given the Horse In Focus Flag as a result. The drop back to five furlongs shouldn’t be an issue and, having taken a liking to this track – he also has the Horses For Courses Flag – he remains a sprinter to keep on the right side from a 3lb higher mark.

Saber Strike of interest turned out quickly Never So Brave sets the standard in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Criterion Stakes (14:58), but he hasn’t been at his best in two starts this season, and it may be worth taking him on with the unexposed Saber Strike.

He looked a class apart from his rivals when making a winning debut over six furlongs at Redcar on his sole start last season, and he looked something out of the ordinary when also winning on his reappearance at Newmarket. That was an excellent display which was backed up by some fast closing sectionals in a race which wasn’t run at a strong pace, having to come from the rear with a powerful run. As a result, he started a short-priced favourite for the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot last week, but it may be best to forget that run as he raced in the unfavoured centre group in what was a disjointed renewal. Saber Strike remains potentially high-class and it is very interesting that William Haggas turns him out again so quickly.

Who’s Lope bred to relish this longer trip Who’s Lope didn’t show much on his debut over a mile on his sole start last season, but he has plenty of stamina in his pedigree, so it is no surprise to see him show improved form in a couple of starts over middle distances this year.

He bumped into a nice prospect on his return at Salisbury, and improved markedly to open his account over a mile and a half at Beverley four weeks ago, staying the longer trip well. Admittedly, that wasn’t much of a race, but he was impressive all the same, and he’s in the right hands to do better still. The step up to this even longer trip is sure to bring about further improvement – he’s the only runner in the field with the Timeform small p attached to his rating – and the handicapper may have taken a chance with his opening mark in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Handicap (15:38).